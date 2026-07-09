Lanterns Will Have A Hall H Panel At San Diego Comic-Con And An Immersive Fan Experience

Lanterns Will Have A Hall H Panel At San Diego Comic-Con And An Immersive Fan Experience

It's been confirmed that Lanterns will have a Hall H panel at this month's San Diego Comic-Con, and we have details on that and plans for a Green Lantern Corps "immersive experience."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

While we wait for news on whether DC Studios will bring Man of Tomorrow, Clayface, and a DCU slate update to Hall H (it's not looking likely, unfortunately), HBO Max has confirmed that it's returning to San Diego for Comic-Con later this month.

House of the Dragon, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and Lanterns are all getting panels at the event, though the DC Studios series will also have an "immersive experience" for fans in San Diego. That invites Comic-Con attendees to prove they have what it takes to join the Green Lantern Corps at the "Lanterns Training Headquarters."

From Thursday, July 23, through Saturday, July 25, HBO Max will invite fans to prove their fearlessness. Inspired by the show's setting of Rushville, Nebraska, the activation unfolds as a guided training journey where fans will receive a briefing from the Guardians and will be evaluated through a series of interactive challenges designed to reveal if they have what it takes to wear the ring.

Along the way, guests will move through hands-on experiences including target practice, trust-based challenges, maze navigation, and escape-room-style mystery scenarios set within in‑world environments like a Sheriff's office and dive bar. The experience culminates for trainees with a custom Green Lantern ring to take home and an opportunity to simulate using a Green Lantern ring on a Snapchat-powered interactive mirror.

The big news is that, on Friday, July 24, Lanterns will have a panel in Hall H from 1.30 pm until 2.30 pm. That likely means we'll get a new trailer for the series ahead of its premiere on HBO Max next month. 

According to the official description for the panel, "Step into the world of the Green Lantern Corps as Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) and Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) unite with Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe), and visionary co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King."

"Prepare for an epic deep dive into the highly anticipated new series with an exclusive first look with never‑before‑seen clips and behind‑the‑scenes insights," HBO Max's press release notes.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/9/2026, 1:25 PM
Wonder how low the viewership will be for this shitshow?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 1:29 PM
@FireGunn - as low as your and the rest of the cult's emotional quotient 😂

Let it go, the dceu wont be back
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/9/2026, 1:25 PM
Every poster looks like an announcement for a new sports podcast duo
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2026, 1:30 PM

The very first statement made by the producer of this show was:

"This show is all about replacement."

They have since tried to step back from this statement and have been careful not to repeat it. They also deleted it off of their various web pages.

It tells everything you need to know about their agenda and motivation for this show.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/9/2026, 1:30 PM
Wow, so the hyping-up begins. I want this show to be good, but man.....I just don't have high hopes.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 1:33 PM
@BadgerThorkin - i trust in Lindelof
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/9/2026, 1:32 PM
The training experience sounds kind of cool. I do hope the show ends up being good.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 1:33 PM
From here on out, Gunn cant afford to nake a mistake. He needs a win soon and i think MoT has a high chance.

This needa to be Penguin levels of good. And Clayface is promising with the horror crowd. They need to market it like it is in the mold of other small films like Obsession and Backrooms
Fogs
Fogs - 7/9/2026, 1:34 PM
Should've been at Hall J.

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