Lanterns Will Have A Hall H Panel At San Diego Comic-Con And An Immersive Fan Experience

While we wait for news on whether DC Studios will bring Man of Tomorrow, Clayface, and a DCU slate update to Hall H (it's not looking likely, unfortunately), HBO Max has confirmed that it's returning to San Diego for Comic-Con later this month.

House of the Dragon, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and Lanterns are all getting panels at the event, though the DC Studios series will also have an "immersive experience" for fans in San Diego. That invites Comic-Con attendees to prove they have what it takes to join the Green Lantern Corps at the "Lanterns Training Headquarters."

From Thursday, July 23, through Saturday, July 25, HBO Max will invite fans to prove their fearlessness. Inspired by the show's setting of Rushville, Nebraska, the activation unfolds as a guided training journey where fans will receive a briefing from the Guardians and will be evaluated through a series of interactive challenges designed to reveal if they have what it takes to wear the ring.

Along the way, guests will move through hands-on experiences including target practice, trust-based challenges, maze navigation, and escape-room-style mystery scenarios set within in‑world environments like a Sheriff's office and dive bar. The experience culminates for trainees with a custom Green Lantern ring to take home and an opportunity to simulate using a Green Lantern ring on a Snapchat-powered interactive mirror.

The big news is that, on Friday, July 24, Lanterns will have a panel in Hall H from 1.30 pm until 2.30 pm. That likely means we'll get a new trailer for the series ahead of its premiere on HBO Max next month.

According to the official description for the panel, "Step into the world of the Green Lantern Corps as Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) and Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) unite with Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe), and visionary co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King."

"Prepare for an epic deep dive into the highly anticipated new series with an exclusive first look with never‑before‑seen clips and behind‑the‑scenes insights," HBO Max's press release notes.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.