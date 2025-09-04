James Gunn Calls PEACEMAKER A MAN OF TOMORROW "Prequel"; Stephen King Bemoans "Pornographic" CBM Violence

Yesterday, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow, the highly anticipated next chapter in his Superman Saga...that's also a Peacemaker season 2 sequel?

The filmmaker has repeatedly said that Peacemaker is a direct Superman follow-up, though there was nothing in the five episodes we watched to suggest that's the case. Gunn is keeping the final three chapters under wraps, deciding that they shouldn't be sent out to critics to preserve what's been hyped up as some massive surprises.

Teasing tonight's third episode of Peacemaker, Gunn said, "Watch the Man of Tomorrow Prequel AKA #Peacemaker Season 2, airing a new episode tonight on @HBOMax."

Describing Peacemaker as a Man of Tomorrow "prequel" is an intriguing, ballsy move on Gunn's part, as he runs the risk of disappointing fans if the remainder of the series doesn't live up to the hype he's creating.

Will Man of Tomorrow have a Multiversal component? Could the theories that The Circle (the main antagonist in Darwyn Cooke's classic The New Frontier) is the DCU's big bad be correct?

We'll see, but Rick Flag Sr. played a pivotal part in the battle against that creature, as did Hal Jordan, so we wouldn't be shocked if that's where things are headed. Rumour has it that John Cena's Chris Smith will appear in Man of Tomorrow; you can find a full rumoured/confirmed cast list here.

In other news, The Times recently spoke with author Stephen King about The Long Walk, and he shared his take on violence in movies. Something tells us he probably won't be first in line for a Man of Tomorrow ticket.

"If you look at these superhero movies, you’ll see some supervillain who’s destroying whole city blocks but you never see any blood," King said. "And man, that’s wrong. It’s almost, like, pornographic. I said [for 'The Long Walk'], if you’re not going to show it, don’t bother. And so they made a pretty brutal movie."

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films, comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

The Long Walk's cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

Lawrence directs The Long Walk from a screenplay by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), while Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy produce.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12.