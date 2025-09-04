James Gunn Calls PEACEMAKER A MAN OF TOMORROW "Prequel"; Stephen King Bemoans "Pornographic" CBM Violence

James Gunn Calls PEACEMAKER A MAN OF TOMORROW &quot;Prequel&quot;; Stephen King Bemoans &quot;Pornographic&quot; CBM Violence

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has claimed on social media that Peacemaker season 2 is a Man of Tomorrow prequel. Author Stephen King, meanwhile, clearly isn't a fan of violence in superhero movies...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: The Times

Yesterday, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow, the highly anticipated next chapter in his Superman Saga...that's also a Peacemaker season 2 sequel?

The filmmaker has repeatedly said that Peacemaker is a direct Superman follow-up, though there was nothing in the five episodes we watched to suggest that's the case. Gunn is keeping the final three chapters under wraps, deciding that they shouldn't be sent out to critics to preserve what's been hyped up as some massive surprises.

Teasing tonight's third episode of Peacemaker, Gunn said, "Watch the Man of Tomorrow Prequel AKA #Peacemaker Season 2, airing a new episode tonight on @HBOMax." 

Describing Peacemaker as a Man of Tomorrow "prequel" is an intriguing, ballsy move on Gunn's part, as he runs the risk of disappointing fans if the remainder of the series doesn't live up to the hype he's creating. 

Will Man of Tomorrow have a Multiversal component? Could the theories that The Circle (the main antagonist in Darwyn Cooke's classic The New Frontier) is the DCU's big bad be correct?

We'll see, but Rick Flag Sr. played a pivotal part in the battle against that creature, as did Hal Jordan, so we wouldn't be shocked if that's where things are headed. Rumour has it that John Cena's Chris Smith will appear in Man of Tomorrow; you can find a full rumoured/confirmed cast list here.

In other news, The Times recently spoke with author Stephen King about The Long Walk, and he shared his take on violence in movies. Something tells us he probably won't be first in line for a Man of Tomorrow ticket.

"If you look at these superhero movies, you’ll see some supervillain who’s destroying whole city blocks but you never see any blood," King said. "And man, that’s wrong. It’s almost, like, pornographic. I said [for 'The Long Walk'], if you’re not going to show it, don’t bother. And so they made a pretty brutal movie."

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films, comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

The Long Walk's cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. 

Lawrence directs The Long Walk from a screenplay by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), while Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy produce.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2025, 2:30 PM
King Is rigth ...Is sanitized AND gives you a wrong picture of the whole thing...just like porn
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2025, 2:30 PM
Interesting…

I wouldn’t be surprised honestly if Gunn as of right now views the DCU as one big story hence us hesitant to use words like “sequel” for Man of Tomorrow since it likely doesn’t only pick up threads from Superman but Peacemaker S2 aswell (which I’m liking so far).

Also I kinda get what King is saying but this is the first time I have ever heard of something not being shown as “pornographic” lol.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/4/2025, 2:31 PM
Not sure what kind of pornography King is familiar with.

I guess he can’t get to the endings of those, either.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2025, 2:37 PM
They're basically Saturday morning cartoons lol
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/4/2025, 2:41 PM
From a man whose sick and deranged brain sprang forth an underage orgy, Stephen King has no right to criticize anyone for anything.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/4/2025, 2:41 PM
King making a comment about pornography is hilarious given some of the incredibly gross content of his books. That one scene from It sure makes most of us think he visited that creepy island we can never find out the list of people who went there.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/4/2025, 2:43 PM
DCU Batman 2036 lmao
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 9/4/2025, 2:45 PM
In a way, I agree to some extent, when it regards DC. The whole orgy scene in a DC property connected to Superman and the rest of the bunch was a miss for me. It just seemed like an unnecessary and weird move on James’ part. I know he’s an edgy dude but that move seemed too much for my taste. I think it worked for “the Boys” because the show itself is violent and sexual. It worked for that world. “Peacemaker” seems like James Gunn’s vehicle to do whatever he wants within the DC universe, within the confines of it happening in Peacemakers world. Not sure if that’s makes sense. Now when you add Hawk Girl and Green Lantern into that world it almost cheapens them. IMO. Also, I am a fan of his Superman film and the Guardians movies.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/4/2025, 2:45 PM
I thought Stephen King had something to say about the pornographic scene in Peacemaker Season 2
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/4/2025, 2:50 PM
Pornographic violence?

Didn't that idiot write a part in his book "IT" where the kids have a gang bang?
ANewPope
ANewPope - 9/4/2025, 2:54 PM
This man can't even make up his mind on if the Epstein files are real or not.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/4/2025, 2:55 PM
KING IS AN OLD ASS HATER! HOW DARE HE CRITICISE OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR JAMES GUNN!

User Comment Image

IM NOT TALKING ABOUT STEVEN IM TALKING ABOUT MYSELF AS WE SHARE A LAST NAME! THAT KING IS A BASTARD *SHAKES FIST LOUDLY
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 9/4/2025, 2:57 PM
Thing is, Peacemaker is very R-rated, perhaps even X-rated. It is a horrible series and just goes to show how depraved Hollyweird has become. Gunn should be ashamed of himself.

