MAN OF TOMORROW: Every DC Character Rumored And Confirmed To Appear In The SUPERMAN Sequel

Man of Tomorrow, filmmaker James Gunn's Superman sequel that's apparently not a sequel, arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. Teaser art has confirmed that it will feature Superman and a War Suit-wearing Lex Luthor, but that's it for now. A few actors and characters have been confirmed for the DCU movie, while several others have been rumoured. As a result, this project already boasts an impressive cast, and we're recapping everything we know so far for you in one place. We even have some possible news about the threat that unites the Man of Steel with the evil LuthorCorp CEO! You can learn more about what's to come in Man of Tomorrow by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. David Corenswet/Superman - Confirmed Gunn has remained adamant that his next movie isn't Superman 2, but David Corenswet's Clark Kent is still set to lead Man of Tomorrow. The actor made his DCU debut as Superman earlier this year and is confirmed to return in an upcoming movie or TV show. While Peacemaker season 2 and Lanterns are strong possibilities, we'd bet on it being next June's Supergirl.



9. Isabela Merced/Hawkgirl - Confirmed Isabela Merced only had a small role as the Justice Gang's Hawkgirl in Superman, but fans were left wanting more of her ferocious warrior. A cameo role in Peacemaker season 2 followed, and Merced has confirmed she'll suit up again for Man of Tomorrow. Supes isn't an official member of Maxwell Lord's team, but both he and Supergirl have fought alongside them. When Metropolis comes under attack, common sense says they'll assemble again.



8. Aaron Pierre/John Stewart - Rumored It's believed that Kyle Chandler's turn as Hal Jordan will be a one-and-done with Lanterns. DC Studios plans to focus primarily on John Stewart, with Aaron Pierre expected to be Earth's main Green Lantern. The actor commented on Gunn's post, and while he may have only been expressing excitement, it makes sense to give John the spotlight in theaters with Man of Tomorrow.



7. John Cena/Peacemaker - Rumored Alongside John Cena, Gunn completely reinvented the relatively obscure Peacemaker for the DCEU. Now, he's brought the character he essentially created into the DCU and reportedly has major plans for him. Chris Smith made a brief appearance in Superman, and Gunn remains insistent that Peacemaker season 2 is a Superman "sequel." If so, perhaps those final few episodes will tee up the DCU's first big bad?



6. Jason Momoa/Lobo - Rumored Jason Momoa was the DCEU's Aquaman, but the Justice League star made no secret of the fact that Lobo was always his dream DC role. Gunn has given him that chance, and he'll debut in Supergirl. Rumour has it Momoa will be back for Man of Tomorrow, meaning fans could get the Superman vs. the Scourge o' the Cosmos scrap they've spent years dreaming of.



5. Nicholas Hoult/Lex Luthor - Confirmed Nicholas Hoult looks set to be Man of Tomorrow's co-lead with Corenswet, with it looking likely that the movie's title refers to both Lex Luthor and Superman. Early promo art has also indicated that these two will team up and fight each other. Is it too soon for Gunn to turn Lex into a likeable antagonist? While that's not necessarily the direction this movie will take him in, a team-up is intriguing, especially with the villain decked out in his War Suit.



4. Milly Alcock/Supergirl - Rumored Following a brief cameo in Superman, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will step into the spotlight as the Woman of Tomorrow in next summer's Supergirl. Alongside Superman, she made a shadowy cameo in Peacemaker season 2's recap. As she's already entrenched in the DCU, it makes sense for her to be part of this movie, especially if it ends up dealing with Clark's Kryptonian heritage (we'll touch more on that a little later in this feature).



3. Rachel Brosnahan/Lois Lane - Rumored Rachel Brosnahan stole the show in Superman as Lois Lane, and the trades have reported that she'll return for Man of Tomorrow. That makes perfect sense, especially as her and Clark's relationship continues to evolve. She also got in on the action in Superman, and between this and our next entry, we're hopeful that we'll get more than just one scene in The Daily Planet with Clark Kent.



2. Skyler Gisondo/Jimmy Olsen - Confirmed Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo had a questionable arc in Superman, but appears to have confirmed his role in this follow-up by sharing Gunn's Man of Tomorrow announcement. Gunn is said to have big plans for Jimmy, including a TV series that sees the photographer report on some of the DCU's villains. As noted, we just hope his presence means we spend a little more time in The Daily Planet newsroom.

