PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Talks Rick Flag Sr.'s Villainous Turn And Checkmate's Possible Link To [SPOILER]

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has talked more about Rick Flag Sr.'s new status quo in the DCU, dropping some big hints about what the future holds in store for Checkmate and the Justice Gang. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

It's been almost a week since the Peacemaker Season 2 finale hit HBO Max, and the response from fans remains mixed. There were some big developments, like the introduction of Checkmate and Salvation, but cameos were few and far between, and it was more emotional than action-packed.

Some loved that, while others walked away underwhelmed. One of the biggest moments came with Rick Flag Sr.'s villainous turn; he stood by as countless A.R.G.U.S. agents died in the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, and unlawfully sent Chris Smith to Salvation to avenge his son's death in The Suicide Squad.

Taking to Threads, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared some additional insights into Flag's new status quo in the DCU. "Despite everything, I don't hate Flag," he said. "I think he's manipulative and stupid and vengeful and very callous about discovery, but I still like him."

"He doesn't hate all metahumans at all," the Superman director continued. "He sees some as dangerous like folks walking around with a neutron bomb attached to their arms." 

Many fans have questioned what seemed like a sudden shift in personality, but Gunn acknowledged that having his back broken by Clayface in Creature Commandos likely gave the A.R.G.U.S. Director a different outlook. "Having a metahuman almost kill you might make you more wary of metahumans," he said. 

Asked to clarify what makes a metahuman a metahuman in the DCU, Gunn shared, "I don't consider anyone metahumans. But I think ARGUS might consider Blue Beetle a metahuman, but not [Batman and Green Arrow]."

He later added that Flag doesn't hate metahumans, but is concerned about them dictating world politics, "as started by Superman and the Justice Gang - especially Hawkgirl." The character is "mostly afraid of how difficult it is to contain metahuman criminals," and while he wants to protect Americans, he "goes about it in a callous fashion" with Salvation's creation and his alliance with Lex Luthor.

Despite that, Gunn reminded fans that, while the finale left Peacemaker in a "pretty bleak" place, they shouldn't "count out" the anti-hero. 

Checkmate's role in the DCU is a mystery for the most part, though Gunn has said in numerous interviews that the organisation is a crucial part of this franchise's future heading into Man of Tomorrow

In fact, it sounds like we can expect Checkmate to work alongside a certain superhero team. "A.R.G.U.S. are a governmental intelligence agency in charge of everything to do with metahumans," Gunn explained. "Checkmate are just forming but they're a privately funded organization created for the benefit of society outside of the government or corporations or metahuman organizations like the Justice Gang."

Checkmate is typically a villainous organisation on the page, with Amanda Waller and Maxwell Lord using it for their own nefarious means. In the DCU, it looks set to balance the scales somewhat as A.R.G.U.S. heads down an increasingly dark path with Flag calling the shots. 

It's unclear when or where Peacemaker's story will continue, or how Salvation will factor into Gunn's Superman follow-up. Many fans believe the alternate reality could be a new spin on Dinosaur Island, and if so, that sets the stage for The Centre to be the big bad of "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters."

All episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/15/2025, 7:08 AM
Checkmate? More like checkallyourmates have parts In all subprojects
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/15/2025, 7:46 AM
Like Snyder with the DCCU, Gunn talks about his twists and turns involving characters he never stopped to get over.

The center of his DCU is putting metas in danger when no one cares about them.
mck13
mck13 - 10/15/2025, 7:49 AM
Nobody cares Gunn is DONE! There's a reason why they didn't extend his contract!. All this BS about Gunn doesn't need to make a profit...says what owners??????😂😂😂This horrible experiment is OVER!
mck13
mck13 - 10/15/2025, 7:52 AM
At least Zack had a vision..good writing by David Goyer & Chris Nolan. Zack pleased the fan base & MADE $$$$
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/15/2025, 8:02 AM
"Despite everything, ....."I"..... don't hate Flag," he said..... "I".... think he's manipulative and stupid and vengeful and very callous about discovery, but ....."I".... still like him"

User Comment Image

He just doesn't seem to understand that not everyone see's it his way, you turned a no nosense yet likeable boyscout who had a code of honor into a vengeful irredeemable piece of shit, just like almost everyone of your characters on this shit show.

cubichy
cubichy - 10/15/2025, 8:13 AM
Peacemeaker is a shitshow and a massive mistake by Gunn to expand the dcu using a tertiary, nobody. He is trying to replicate the guardians, and it failed in his face. Peacemaker should never have cameo in superman and that was a failure too, crypto was a bad call. I don't know if teh DCU can be saved anymore, Cena cannot act, peacemaker is not a superhero, blood and gore is not the way to expand a universe...one bad choice after another. So disappointed, its dogshit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 8:19 AM
I think the seeds of Rick Flagg Sr’s turn are there and are exemplified by this collage…

User Comment Image

However , I feel those seeds needed to be watered more so they could grow & develop further before doing this turn but it still somewhat worked for me personally.

Anyway i am interested in this metahuman , government and corporations storyline that Gunn is trying to build so hope it turns out well!!.

