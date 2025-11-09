PEACEMAKER: Robert Patrick Breaks Silence On DCU Return And Whether We've Seen The Last Of Auggie Smith

Peacemaker Season 2 didn't quite live up to its full potential in the eyes of many fans, but there's no denying that James Gunn delivered some interesting twists and turns in the DCU series. One of the biggest came when we learned that, on Earth X, Auggie Smith wasn't a Nazi.

Chris Smith killed his White Supremacist father in Season 1, leading fans to believe that this alternate reality would be the White Dragon's dream world. Instead, Blue Dragon was trying to be a hero, despite having two sons with less noble intentions.

Ultimately, Auggie died at the hands of Vigilante, who wasn't aware that he was trying to send Chris and his friends back to the DCU. Now, actor Robert Patrick has broken his silence on returning for Peacemaker Season 2, saying, "It felt so good to be able to come back and play that good version of Auggie Smith."

Adding that he was a fan of Peacemaker season 2 exploring "[Chris's] brother being alive, and his dad being a good guy, it felt so good because he was such a bad dude, and then it's a redemptive sort of thing."

Explaining how that challenged him, Patrick added:

"For me, as an actor, to take ostensibly the same character and do a good version of him, what a unique perspective and way to handle it. There's a lot of people I've worked with over the years, and directors, and there's very few that are like James Gunn. He's up there with my all-time favorite guys, because he creates such a comfortable, creative environment that allows for a real collaboration between actors and their director." "It's a very freeing experience. That's what you're looking for when you're an actor, is you want to find those guys that help you get to where the character needs to be. It's comfortable, and that's the best way. You certainly [don't want] somebody that comes in and tells you, 'This is what I want.' [James] lets you go, and then he kind of guides you."

Pushed on whether we've seen the last of Auggie, Smith replied, "No, we haven't. Certainly, that doesn't mean that there couldn't be down the road, and who the hell knows? Hell, I didn't even know I was coming back for season 2 of Peacemaker, until I ran into Steve Agee when I was walking my dogs up in the hills up here. I'm a gun for hire, man, so if the suit fits, I'll wear it. I'm ready to go."

There's definitely room for the character to appear in flashbacks, though comments from Gunn suggest exploring the Multiverse and alternate realities isn't hugely appealing to him.

Chris's brother, Keith, could come seeking revenge down the line, but we're now up to two dead Auggies. With that in mind, it doesn't seem overly likely that Gunn would repeat himself by introducing a third version.

Peacemaker Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.