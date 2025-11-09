PEACEMAKER: Robert Patrick Breaks Silence On DCU Return And Whether We've Seen The Last Of Auggie Smith

PEACEMAKER: Robert Patrick Breaks Silence On DCU Return And Whether We've Seen The Last Of Auggie Smith

Terminator 2: Judgement Day star Robert Patrick has finally broken his silence on returning to the DCU in Peacemaker Season 2 as Blue Dragon, and reveals whether we've seen the last of Auggie Smith...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 09, 2025 04:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: Screen Rant

Peacemaker Season 2 didn't quite live up to its full potential in the eyes of many fans, but there's no denying that James Gunn delivered some interesting twists and turns in the DCU series. One of the biggest came when we learned that, on Earth X, Auggie Smith wasn't a Nazi. 

Chris Smith killed his White Supremacist father in Season 1, leading fans to believe that this alternate reality would be the White Dragon's dream world. Instead, Blue Dragon was trying to be a hero, despite having two sons with less noble intentions.

Ultimately, Auggie died at the hands of Vigilante, who wasn't aware that he was trying to send Chris and his friends back to the DCU. Now, actor Robert Patrick has broken his silence on returning for Peacemaker Season 2, saying, "It felt so good to be able to come back and play that good version of Auggie Smith." 

Adding that he was a fan of Peacemaker season 2 exploring "[Chris's] brother being alive, and his dad being a good guy, it felt so good because he was such a bad dude, and then it's a redemptive sort of thing."

Explaining how that challenged him, Patrick added:

"For me, as an actor, to take ostensibly the same character and do a good version of him, what a unique perspective and way to handle it. There's a lot of people I've worked with over the years, and directors, and there's very few that are like James Gunn. He's up there with my all-time favorite guys, because he creates such a comfortable, creative environment that allows for a real collaboration between actors and their director."

"It's a very freeing experience. That's what you're looking for when you're an actor, is you want to find those guys that help you get to where the character needs to be. It's comfortable, and that's the best way. You certainly [don't want] somebody that comes in and tells you, 'This is what I want.' [James] lets you go, and then he kind of guides you."

Pushed on whether we've seen the last of Auggie, Smith replied, "No, we haven't. Certainly, that doesn't mean that there couldn't be down the road, and who the hell knows? Hell, I didn't even know I was coming back for season 2 of Peacemaker, until I ran into Steve Agee when I was walking my dogs up in the hills up here. I'm a gun for hire, man, so if the suit fits, I'll wear it. I'm ready to go."

There's definitely room for the character to appear in flashbacks, though comments from Gunn suggest exploring the Multiverse and alternate realities isn't hugely appealing to him.

Chris's brother, Keith, could come seeking revenge down the line, but we're now up to two dead Auggies. With that in mind, it doesn't seem overly likely that Gunn would repeat himself by introducing a third version. 

Peacemaker Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max. 

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Viewership Data Has Been Revealed - Was The DCU Show A Hit?
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Viewership Data Has Been Revealed - Was The DCU Show A Hit?
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Closer Look At Earth X Peacemaker And Captain Triumph Costumes
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Closer Look At Earth X Peacemaker And Captain Triumph Costumes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/9/2025, 4:17 AM
Honestly, it would be really easy to bring back evil!Auggie as a ghost hallucination for Chris, especially given how alone he is in Salvation - perhaps it could trigger some regression.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 11/9/2025, 4:18 AM
Smith replied???

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder