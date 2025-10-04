PEACEMAKER Star Jennifer Holland On Harcourt's Decision To Kill [SPOILER] & "Throwing Mein Kampf At A Nazi"

The penultimate season 2 episode of Peacemaker season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max, and several characters made some pretty shocking decisions that are certain to have major repercussions as we head towards the finale.

Major spoilers follow.

After Vigilante "rescues" his friends by jumping through the window and brutally stabbing Auggie Smith to death, the 11th Street Kids restrain a furious Keith... delivering some (arguably unnecessary) near-fatal damage in the process.

A distraught Chris intervenes at the last minute, but things don't look good for his alternate universe brother. As the others drag Peacemaker through the portal, Emilia Harcourt takes it upon herself to finish Keith off, just in case her recovers and comes after Chris and the gang seeking revenge.

However, before she can pull the trigger, she is forced to retreat in order to avoid being captured or killed by the cops.

During an interview with Variety, Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland discussed her character's mind-set when she decided to put Keith down for good.

"When I read that scene, I was like 'She’s doing this,' even though she knows that if Chris ever finds out that she killed him, he will never forgive her. It’s the one thing that he cannot accept. He found his brother alive, which is something that when you don’t have someone throughout your whole life, you think about the idea a lot. With my mom who passed away and my dad who passed when I was very young, sometimes I wish I could pick up the phone and call them. You daydream about the ability to have a relationship with them, and Chris has gotten that with his brother, even if he’s from a different dimension. He can’t watch Keith die again in front of him.

Harcourt makes that decision despite the fact that she knows that it’s not what Chris wants, but she has to do it to protect him, and to make sure that she doesn’t have to watch over his shoulder all the time wondering if Keith would kill him. It’s a crazy decision for her to make, even though she’s not able to go through with it because she has to make the decision between her life and taking his."

Keith will surely be off his feet for a while, but we assume there will be a bit of a time-jump before the events of next week's finale.

Holland also had a couple of big fight scenes this season, and explains why her more comedic battle in A.R.G.U.S. HQ was a lot more fun to shoot than that brutal bar fight from the first episode.

"The bar fight was incredibly emotionally charged, because it has things about Harcourt that we haven’t explored yet are coming out in that aggression. The fight scene in A.R.G.U.S. [in Episode 7], I walked onto set, and learned that I was going to learn a fight sequence that I had never learned before. Fortunately, with the stunts team, they had worked with me with multiple other fights prior to this one in this episode so I knew what to expect. It was so fun, because I got to throw a Mein Kampf at a Nazi’s face. It was pretty amazing."

The Smith & Harcourt Three Camera Sitcom we never got. #Peacemaker Finale airs this Thursday on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/4wRmLTvI4z — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

