PEACEMAKER's "Really, Really, Really Big Cameo" May Have Been Spoiled; James Gunn Clarifies DCU Canon

We're now a few episodes into Peacemaker season 2. While last night's episode featured some fun surprises, comments from filmmaker James Gunn have indicated that it's the final three chapters which will be responsible for blowing the minds of fans.

The DC Studios co-CEO has also said that Peacemaker is a direct sequel to Superman and a prequel to Man of Tomorrow. However, with nothing in the first five instalments sent to critics to suggest that's the case, many fans are hoping that Gunn isn't exaggerating.

He's previously said the series will include a "really, really, really big cameo," and Superman star David Corenswet may have just let the cat Krypto out of the bag.

The actor has shared a photo of himself in full costume as Superman, standing alongside John Cena as Chris Smith on the set of Peacemaker season 2. The shirt is from last night's episode, and the two DCU projects were filming around the same time, but this definitely seems like it could be teasing a meeting between these characters (remember, Peacemaker is rumoured to appear in Man of Tomorrow).

Superman was shown in shadow in Peacemaker's "Previously in the DCU" recap, so we'll see what happens in the weeks ahead.

Gunn's approach to building the DCU has created a lot of confusion when it comes to "canon." Well, the DC Studios co-CEO has today confirmed that "nothing is canon outside of the filmed media," including the recent Superman: Welcome to Metropolis prequel novel.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Three episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.