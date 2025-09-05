PEACEMAKER's "Really, Really, Really Big Cameo" May Have Been Spoiled; James Gunn Clarifies DCU Canon

PEACEMAKER's &quot;Really, Really, Really Big Cameo&quot; May Have Been Spoiled; James Gunn Clarifies DCU Canon

A new photo from the set of Peacemaker season 2 has potentially spoiled one of the huge cameos that filmmaker James Gunn has teased for the final few episodes. We also have another update on DCU "canon."

We're now a few episodes into Peacemaker season 2. While last night's episode featured some fun surprises, comments from filmmaker James Gunn have indicated that it's the final three chapters which will be responsible for blowing the minds of fans. 

The DC Studios co-CEO has also said that Peacemaker is a direct sequel to Superman and a prequel to Man of Tomorrow. However, with nothing in the first five instalments sent to critics to suggest that's the case, many fans are hoping that Gunn isn't exaggerating. 

He's previously said the series will include a "really, really, really big cameo," and Superman star David Corenswet may have just let the cat Krypto out of the bag. 

The actor has shared a photo of himself in full costume as Superman, standing alongside John Cena as Chris Smith on the set of Peacemaker season 2. The shirt is from last night's episode, and the two DCU projects were filming around the same time, but this definitely seems like it could be teasing a meeting between these characters (remember, Peacemaker is rumoured to appear in Man of Tomorrow). 

Superman was shown in shadow in Peacemaker's "Previously in the DCU" recap, so we'll see what happens in the weeks ahead.

Gunn's approach to building the DCU has created a lot of confusion when it comes to "canon." Well, the DC Studios co-CEO has today confirmed that "nothing is canon outside of the filmed media," including the recent Superman: Welcome to Metropolis prequel novel.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Three episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

Super12
Super12 - 9/5/2025, 11:39 AM
I really hate that Peacemaker of all characters is the posterboy for the DCU.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/5/2025, 12:04 PM
@Super12 - I love hearing about what you really hate. It makes my day.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/5/2025, 11:43 AM
But why?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/5/2025, 11:44 AM
Well we already knew they overlapped filming bc of the The Peacemaker podcast they said they were on the set of Superman and were introduced to David
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/5/2025, 11:46 AM
My biggest hope cameo is actually GI Robot. I think there’s something off about the 2nd dimension where they are all going to be Nazis or something and that’s why Auggie is so rich and happy, if they end up invading the main timeline it would be cool to see Rick Flag pull him out of Belle Reve to help take on the dopplegangers
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 9/5/2025, 11:53 AM
@Ha1frican - Unless, I'm mistaken, I didn't see any non-white people at all in the alt-dimension. I totally think they're going to drop a bombshell that this planet is Earth-X or something similar.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 11:52 AM
I certainly expect Corenswet’s Superman to be the cameo that Gunn is talking about but it could also be David just sharing a fun BTS picture since both the movie and Peacemaker S2 were being filmed somewhat simultaneously.

Also I don’t get why people can’t wrap their heads around the canon thing since James had previously mentioned that anything in regards to the previous continuity that will be mentioned or shown on screen is canon…

So something Rick Flag Jr dating June Moone/Enchantress has happened in this universe but whether it was exactly as we saw it happen in 2016’s Suicide Squad or if that film even happened is up in the air.

Yes , it’s cherry picking but that’s how he’s doing it so get over it!!.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/5/2025, 11:55 AM
Peacemaker and Superman were shot right next to eachother so this could also be a photo taken during a lunchbreak or something.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 9/5/2025, 12:03 PM
As much as I like Gunn and his passion for the DCU, I really am struggling to reconcile that Peacemaker and Superman are in the same universe. Superman is kid friendly and Peacemaker is way too profane to the point of gratuitous. I think there has to be some restraint. I can buy The Suicide Squad being a part of the DCU but Peacemaker is too much. The constant swearing ,nudity really serves no purpose. Both projects by themselves are fine but Gunn constantly trying to link them together is a bit off putting. Maybe, its something I'll have to get used to but I'm really wondering how it helps the brand.
It's like telling kids to read up on DC Black Label comics to catch up on what's happening in Superman Family Adventures.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/5/2025, 12:07 PM
@Ojeet78 - Not really. It's called being a parent. Just because your kid enjoyed 'SUPERMAN' doesn't mean they get to watch EVERY project tied to it. Some things can just be for adults.

