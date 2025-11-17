DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Dons His Black Costume In New Official Season 2 Image

Empire Magazine has shared a new still from the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, highlighting arguably our best look yet (leaks aside) at star Charlie Cox suited-up as the Man Without Fear in his new costume.

As we already knew from some revealing set photos, Matt Murdock's new duds will be inspired by the black suit with the red "DD" chest logo the character wore in the Shadowlands comic book run.

While the first season ended up serving as a direct continuation of the Netflix series after a major overhaul, the show's creative team no longer felt constrained by having to stick to any particular "canon."

“The landscape was open, and that was so liberating,” producer Sana Amanat tells Empire of the upcoming second season. “We were like, “We can do whatever we want.’”

The season 1 finale concluded with Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declaring martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force, and Matt Murdock deciding to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but we know that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will be joining the fray in season 2.

“What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?” teases Amanat. “When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”

Amanat also hinted at Miss Jones' motivations for deciding to join forces with Murdock.

“So the reason she’s back is because it feels like it’s very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way.”

Check out the new still at the link below.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but we'd say Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is a strong possibility.

Brad Winderbaum wasn't about to confirm or deny anything in a recent interview, however.

"The less I say the better. Dario [Scardapane, showrunner] is trying to tell a story to great effect that is, like Stan Lee said, a reflection of the world outside your window. The politics of New York are a big part of that story. It's clearly about a guy who runs around in a devil suit, but what is amazing about Dario's work is the intricacy of the interplay of all these characters and how he really treats New York and the world of City Hall and the groundswell of the growing resistance against Fisk. It feels at times like a fantasy epic or Game of Thrones or something. There's a palace intrigue-type storytelling that is really fun to read. I'm starting to watch the cuts. It's amazing. So I don't know if it's exactly about who's gonna show up. It's a little deeper than that. There are rewards to be had for fans, but it's really about the stakes of this world that this Kingpin is building in New York City."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.