DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 TV Spot Features New Snippets Of Footage

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 yesterday. That came as a surprise, seeing as it dropped only around 11 hours or so before Wonder Man's premiere on Disney+.

Well, we now know why, as a shortened version of the preview is currently attached to the show.

Yes, like many streaming platforms, Disney+ plays adverts for its other offerings before a movie or show starts (this morning, we got the Daredevil: Born Again promo and a teaser for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere).

The shortened version of yesterday's sneak peek has found its way online and features a new shot of Matt Murdock in court. The implication is that he'll return to being a lawyer at some point, despite being on the run when Season 2 begins. Of course, this may also be part of the flashback featuring Foggy Nelson.

There's also a shot of an explosion, which looks to be from the scenes we saw being filmed with the Man Without Fear emerging from the rivers surrounding New York.

One of the most intriguing parts of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the debut of Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles. The prevailing theory is that it's just a codename, perhaps to avoid giving away any potential spoilers in advance.

"Obviously, working with Marvel, everything is under lock and key," the Scream star told us last November. "I can tell you that being on that set, working with those men and women, the crew is fantastic. It's probably one of the best I've worked with in my life. D'Onofrio and I get to work together. We did a movie 100 years ago when we were both babies."

"Getting the chance to work with him again was just fantastic. He has such weight. Not literal weight, he's skinny right now, but when you look him in the eyes, he carries so much power with them," Lillard continued. "It leads to good work. Good writing leads to good work. I thought that last season was really electric, and I think next season is gonna top it. I'm thrilled for the fans, and I'm excited for people to see the work."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 TV spot and a motion poster below.

A new ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 Teaser has been released, playing in front of ‘WONDER MAN’ on Disney+ right now.



Featuring a New Look at Matt Murdock.#DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 hits Disney+ March 24! pic.twitter.com/T5qbgMfkU0 — CinXperience (@CinXperience) January 28, 2026 This season, the Devil moves in the shadows.



Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 premieres March 24 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WdFXxBTpgu — Daredevil (@Daredevil) January 27, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.