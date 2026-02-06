DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Whether Kingpin Will Appear In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Marvel Comics fans have been hoping to see Daredevil and Wilson Fisk mix it up with Spider-Man on the big screen for many years, but the closest we've come to witnessing these characters interact was a brief cameo from Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and a Spidey reference from the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Daredevil: Born Again.

Several different scoopers have claimed that Marvel Studios is planning to have Fisk face-off against the wall-crawler at some point, and there have been rumors that D'Onofrio may have filmed something for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Last year, The Cosmic Circus reported: "The plan with Kingpin is to have him face off against Spider-Man, which hasn’t changed. And for Brand New Day, it’s possible we could see a mid-credit or post-credit scene that would tease an upcoming bout against them."

Unfortunately, it seems there are still rights issue at play that would prevent the Kingpin of Crime from appearing alongside Tom Holland's hero in a movie.

During a recent appearance on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy TV podcast, D'Onofrio was asked if we can expect to see the recently appointed Mayor Fisk in the next Spider-Man film.

“No. I think I’ll just wait until they have the rights to my character and they put me in one of those movies, and then I’ll figure it all out.”

Of course, even if D'Onofrio was going to appear, he'd hardly give it away, but this isn't the first time the Full Metal Jacket actor has noted that Marvel is limited in how it utilizes his character.

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character," he told the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year. "It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff. Right now, I’m only usable for television series. Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that, it’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out, or if it ever would work out at all, actually."

We're sure Marvel/Sony will work something out eventually, but for the moment, it seems the Kingpin will be relegated to Disney+.

You can check out the recently released trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 below.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."