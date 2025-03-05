DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Stunning Opening Credits Sequence Has Been Officially Released Online

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+, and that means the show's stunning opening credits sequence has been officially released online.

The series premiere begins with the "traumatic event" (if you're okay with spoilers, you can check out a recap here) we've been hearing about in various interviews over the past couple of weeks, which leads to a brutal battle between the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) and his old foe, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel).

After the fight, Matt Murdock removes his now one-horned helmet and tosses it to the street below, with the shot transitioning into the credits. The haunting sequence features imagery of Daredevil, Kingpin, and various other iconography crumbling before rebuilding to form a statue of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

The Newton Brothers' score is clearly inspired by John Paesano's music for the original show, while very much standing out as its own thing.

Check out the credits sequence along with some new promo material below, and let us know what you made of the two-episode premiere in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.