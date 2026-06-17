Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick On Rumored Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Return: "We'll See"

Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick On Rumored Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Return: &quot;We'll See&quot;

Jessica Henwick was asked about the possibility of reprising her Iron Fist role as Colleen Wing in the third season of Daredevil: Born Again...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 17, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Jessica Henwick played the key role of Colleen Wing in Netflix's Iron Fist series, and also appeared in Luke Cage and The Defenders.

When last we saw the expert martial artist in the closing moments of Iron Fist Season 2, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) had used a mystical ritual to transfer his abilities to her after deciding that she was more worthy of wielding the power of the Iron Fist.

Just in case you haven't been keeping up with the rumors and set photos, there will be spoilers from this point on.

Jones will return as Rand for the third season of Daredevil: Born Again, along with Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage), who both appeared in season 2. Previous rumors have claimed that we will see more characters from the Netflix Marvel shows, but could Wing be among them?

Henwick was asked about the possibility of suiting up for Born Again Season 3 while speaking to PolyGon about the upcoming third season of Silo.

“It's public news that a lot of the cast is going back, and I would love to do it if the story is right. I loved playing Colleen, and I think it would be really cool after nine years to put the suit back on. Maybe a new suit, maybe a cooler suit. It would be a pleasure. We'll see.”

Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about potentially seeing both Colleen and Elektra in season 3 shortly before the season 2 finale aired. 

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t.

The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot."

We wouldn't bet against seeing Collen Wing in season 3 of DDBA, but will she still have Iron Fist's powers?

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 6:55 AM
Yes, please. 😍🥰
LSHF
LSHF - 6/17/2026, 6:57 AM
What FrankenDad said.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2026, 7:14 AM
I hope Jessica does indeed come back as Colleen sooner then later since she (alongside Tom Pehlprey’s Ward Meachum) was the main character I liked the most in the 2 seasons of Iron Fist we got…

Bring back Simone Missick as Misty Knight too and let’s do a proper Daughters of the Dragon if not fold them into Heroes For Hire with Luke & Danny.

Also Colleen just wears regular clothes in the comics but if she wants a suit then this could be a good one for her…

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait for DD:BA S3!!.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 6/17/2026, 7:34 AM
What LSHF said.
Skestra
Skestra - 6/17/2026, 7:38 AM
What BrainySleep said.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/17/2026, 7:40 AM
she was good as colleen, but i'd very much prefer danny be the Iron Fist. Would like to see what a competent writer can do for that character
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/17/2026, 7:44 AM
I liked her a lot in Iron Fist, but don't even bother. Daredevil Born Again is a massive piece of shit

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 6/17/2026, 8:02 AM
I liked her a lot, but I don't want her back as the Iron Fist. Just as Colleen Wing.

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