Related:

Recommended For You:

TheFinestSmack - 1/12/2024, 12:06 PM
tb86 - 1/12/2024, 12:06 PM
Why do these lists always have to be based on the RT’s scores? Why can’t we see them based on an individual’s instead?
X75 - 1/12/2024, 12:07 PM
This site should be called ‘ranking movies and shows’
TheFinestSmack - 1/12/2024, 12:08 PM
Where does Falcon And Winter Soldier fit in?
Apophis71 - 1/12/2024, 12:22 PM
@TheFinestSmack - 85% so between Moon Knight and Jessica Jones
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 12:24 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Not a complete list. Need a new list article to correct the previous list article
TheFinestSmack - 1/12/2024, 12:45 PM
@Apophis71 - Thanks. Funny that Josh mentioned FATWS in the article but didn't include it in the list. @whatifrickjames might be right. Maybe Josh left it out so he could post it again tomorrow, but with Falcon included lol
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 1:05 PM
@TheFinestSmack - gotsa get them clicks
Goldboink - 1/12/2024, 1:08 PM
@TheFinestSmack -
Between the left and right butt cheeks.
EZBeast - 1/12/2024, 12:11 PM
Josh you have an actual problem. Please seek therapy...
Nomis929 - 1/12/2024, 12:21 PM
This List is just further proof why you can't trust the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Apophis71 - 1/12/2024, 12:29 PM
@Nomis929 - Problem is RT does NOT measure quality at all, it is a measure of broad appeal, thus something within a niche that is BRILLIANT can and oft does score lower than something run of the mill easy watching most won't hate even if they don't love either. All it realy says is a statistical measure of the chances you will find something watchable, not a measure of how good you will think it is.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 12:23 PM
Are you kidding me with this list?
knomad - 1/12/2024, 12:24 PM
Falcon and Winter Soldier was better than a lot on this list. But it's not even on here?

Total caca.
Izaizaiza - 1/12/2024, 12:31 PM
Both She Hulk and The Punisher should definitely be above the Defenders. I love Ms. Marvel, but it should be number two after the Netflix Daredevil, in my opinion.
Blergh - 1/12/2024, 12:32 PM
Personal Opinions:

Canon -

Daredevil:
Season 01 - 7/10
Season 02 - 6/10
Season 03 - 6/10

Luke Cage:
Season 01 - 6/10
Season 02 - 4/10

Jessica Jones:
Season 01 - 8/10
Season 02 - 4/10
Season 03 - 3/10

Iron Fist:
Season 01 - 3/10
Season 02 - 4/10

The Defenders:
Season 01 - 4/10

The Punisher:
Season 01 - 6/10
Season 02 - 5/10

Loki:
Season 01 - 7/10
Season 02 - [Not Seen Yet]

Agent Carter:
Season 01 - 6/10
Season 02 - 6/10

WandaVision:
Season 01 - 8/10

Falcon & the Winder Soldier:
Season 01 - 5/10

She Hulk - Attorney at Law:
Season 01 - 5/10

Secret Invasion:
Season 01 - 3/10

Ms. Marvel:
Season 01 - [Not Seen Yet]

Moon Knight:
Season 01 - 7/10 (actually my personal favorite but I aknowledge certain mistakes in terms of pacing)

Hawkeye:
Season 01 - [Not Seen Yet]

Non-Canon

Helstrom:
Season 01 - 7/10

Cloak & Dagger:
Season 01 - 4/10
Season 02 - 3/10


Runaways:
Season 01 - 5/10
Season 02 - 3/10
Season 03 - 4/10

Blade:
Season 01 - 3/10

The Gifted:
Season 01 - 5/10
Season 02 - 5/10


Inhumans:
Season 01 - 2/10

Legion:
Season 01 - 8/10
Season 02 - 7/10
Season 03 - 7/10

Agents of SHIELD:
Season 01 - 6/10
Season 02 - 7/10
Season 03 - 6/10
Season 04 - 5/10
Season 05 - 3/10
Season 06 - 3/10
Season 07 - 2/10
Izaizaiza - 1/12/2024, 12:42 PM
@Blergh - You're making me remember that that first season of Jessica Jones was pretty special. I've never seen legion
JustAWaffle - 1/12/2024, 12:46 PM
@Izaizaiza - I disagree with Blergh on most of his ratings up there, but you should definitely check out Legion. It was somethin special.

Had to watch it twice to really get it.
Goldboink - 1/12/2024, 1:09 PM
@Blergh -
First two seasons of AOS were totally cannon until Feige assumed control.
Order66 - 1/12/2024, 12:34 PM
Season 2 Iron Fist was so much better. I hated the Luke Cage ending of him becoming a crime lord. They need to rectify that asap.
GhostDog - 1/12/2024, 12:37 PM
All this site is now is RANKINGS and RUMORS
harryba11zack - 1/12/2024, 12:48 PM
tHE Canon of the MCU went out the window the same day the quality did.
ModHaterSLADE - 1/12/2024, 12:55 PM
To each their own. Ms. Marvel started off great but just lost steam as it went along IMO, especially with the mostly set flashback episode.
JFerguson - 1/12/2024, 1:07 PM
“The show's deep dive into the Multiverse meant the show wasn't overly accessible to non-hardcore fans”

And people think that general audiences will enjoy Avengers 5 and 6 with the same writer (Michael Waldron) at the helm

Someone tell him not to take an edible and get overly preachy on half-baked existentialist themes in his writing this time

🤮🤮🤮

