ECHO Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Reveals How Maya Lopez's Battle With Daredevil Was Filmed
Related:

bobevanz - 1/30/2024, 2:31 PM
@TheFinestSmack - nothing is original here haha
bobevanz - 1/30/2024, 2:31 PM
I'm sorry, if you didn't want a second Taskmaster, then maybe you shouldn't have wasted the character in a throwaway movie! And then you make up these BS powers to check box, yeah I said it. This showrunner probably recently watched Killers of the Flower Moon, good grief
bobevanz - 1/30/2024, 2:32 PM
Watch that movie instead of this chopped up TV movie special
mountainman - 1/30/2024, 2:45 PM
@bobevanz - Killers of the Flower Moon was an excellent movie that had interesting things to say about how Native Americans have been abused. Echo was lame and boring and had nothing interesting to say at all.
ClintThaHamster - 1/30/2024, 2:48 PM
@bobevanz - "There I said it"

WOOOOOOOW someone finally had the guts to call "non-white representation" Box Checking!

"This showrunner probably recently watched Killers of the Flower Moon"

I mean, production on Echo wrapped before KotFM was released, but sure, it's likely they've watched it. A lot of people have.
JFerguson - 1/30/2024, 2:31 PM
So wouldn’t that make this Lowak and not Maya?
Apophis71 - 1/30/2024, 2:38 PM
@JFerguson - Yes, but it was one of the ancestral powers she would gain access too but also isn't exactly the same as Taskmaster powers anyway.
MrDandy - 1/30/2024, 2:36 PM
I like the character of Maya in the show, but I’m going to be completely honest that I have no idea what her powers were supposed to be….
Apophis71 - 1/30/2024, 2:42 PM
@MrDandy - They did leave it very vague in the end the specifics, has some sort of healing thing she can tap into, increased strength, dexterity and tactical abilities I think but extent and how they work all left unexplained.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/30/2024, 2:40 PM
Maya x Namor collab please 🙏🏾
santoanderson - 1/30/2024, 2:46 PM
I feel like they gave the character one-too-many gimmicks. It isn’t just that she’s a deaf assassin with a prosthetic leg… but she’s also descended from a lineage of female warriors, and she can channel their unique powers while in combat.

I thought she was a really cool and unique character, with a self-made backstory, until the show decided that “No, she needs magical superpowers too.”
ClintThaHamster - 1/30/2024, 2:57 PM
Since I actually watched the show before passing judgement . . . this is actually a depiction of one of Echo's ancestors, Lowak, who displayed enhanced strategic abilities, including a sequence where she is shown dodging tackles almost as though she could anticipate their actions.

