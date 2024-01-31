ECHO's Budget Sets A Surprising Marvel Studios Record; Cinematographer Shares Potential Season 2 Update

The budget for the five-episode Echo series has been revealed and it's broken an interesting Marvel Studios record as the cheapest MCU TV show to date! We also have comments on a possible second season...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2024 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Echo

Echo was released on Disney+ earlier this month and, despite talk of issues behind the scenes (six episodes reportedly became five at some point), the Hawkeye follow-up has broken an interesting record for Marvel Studios. 

According to Forbes, the TV-MA "Marvel Spotlight" series had a production budget of only $40 million. That's less than 20% of Secret Invasion ($212 million) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ($212 million), for example, and proof Marvel Studios can make TV shows for less than the cost of a movie!

Based on the currently available information, Echo is by far the cheapest TV series they've ever produced for streaming. Hawkeye somehow cost as much She-Hulk, as did the VFX-heavy WandaVision. The likes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and Loki season 2 are all thought to have come in around the $150 million mark.

Visual effects make a big difference and, given the popularity of Netflix's Marvel offerings, we may start to see a greater focus on shows which are more in line with Echo than something like the upcoming Ironheart

Daredevil's first season cost around $50 million. While the recent creative overhaul has likely turned Daredevil: Born Again into a relatively expensive endeavour, if a 13-episode series can still be made for that little, then street-level stories could end up being the best - and most cost-effective - way to explore the MCU on television. 

In other Echo news, cinematographer Kira Kelly recently spoke to The Direct and addressed the possibility of a second season. 

"I'm not sure about that. I feel like the world - You know, anything that we can see Alaqua [Cox] would be amazing," she said. "Whether it's another season for her or whether or not she's in the Daredevil show coming up or any other show. I would just love any excuse to see Alaqua perform again.

Cox has been spotted in New York City, leading to speculation about an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. That's a logical next step for the character and undoubtedly more likely than Echo season 2 being greenlit in the immediate future (Loki remains the only MCU series to receive a second batch of episodes).

Echo spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

The five-episode streaming event also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

ECHO Concept Art Confirms Marvel Studios Had Plans To Give Maya Lopez A Version Of Her Comic Book Powers
