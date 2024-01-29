ECHO: New Concept Art Shows Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin Of Crime Looking More Than A Little Worse For Wear
vectorsigma - 1/29/2024, 5:30 AM
Why is this TV-MA again? 😅

Oh yes, because the sight of blood on someone's hand is already mature for Disney the audience
FireandBlood - 1/29/2024, 5:33 AM
@vectorsigma - You sound stupid. It’s not Disney that gives their shows their ratings 😂
Origame - 1/29/2024, 5:38 AM
@FireandBlood - but it was disney that advertised it with its rating.
FireandBlood - 1/29/2024, 5:40 AM
@Origame - Because that’s the rating it got 🤨
FireandBlood - 1/29/2024, 5:42 AM
@Origame - Wait, wait, wait… after years of saying Disney wouldn’t go there, are you lot really complaining about Disney now doing R rated shit?

You guys are the caricatures of the caricature at this point. Literal South Park energy.
Origame - 1/29/2024, 5:47 AM
@FireandBlood - ...what movies or shows have they done outside of echo that directly advertise the "rating they got"?

And come on. If they're gonna go r rated, then go r rated. Not basically pg13 but with like one kinda bloody shot.

Also, they do choose the rating.
FireandBlood - 1/29/2024, 5:57 AM
@Origame - They’re not Zack Snyder. 😂 They’ve lifted restrictions so they can deliver more mature content in the same vein as the Netflix shows that they’ve just reintroduced into canon, but just like the Netflix shows, they’re were never R rated for the sake of it.

But at this point, you don’t care about any of that. You’ve just got a hard on for Disney because you feel like they’re marginalising white males, so you’re picking at anything. Like a village idiot from South Park.
vectorsigma - 1/29/2024, 5:59 AM
@FireandBlood - you sound more stupid.

Nowhere in my comment did i say that Disney gave it themselves.

But they revolved their marketing on it with that dumb message at the start like "viewer discretion is advised". Only to see pg13 stuff

This is how Disney insults us. And we see people like you defending it 😂
Origame - 1/29/2024, 6:01 AM
@FireandBlood - you say they aren't Zack Snyder, yet it's the same situation as the Snyder cut.

Justice league was intended to be pg13 even when Snyder was involved. But for the release of the Snyder cut they didn't bother making the necessary changes the mpaa required, so it's r rated.

Also, of course you gotta make it about "white men" as opposed to just not being the mature product we were advertised. There's barely anything worthy of making this r rated. And for such a mature show, they sure ended it like a Saturday morning cartoon, resolving Fisk with the power of love 🤣

But seriously, what makes this so mature it's comparable to the Netflix stuff?
FireandBlood - 1/29/2024, 6:02 AM
@vectorsigma - Your comment? Nobody was even speaking your stupid ass. You interjected, as usual, because it’s Disney.

And give it a rest. “dIsNeY iNsUlTs us” 🤣🤣 Get tf outside and touch some grass.
vectorsigma - 1/29/2024, 6:03 AM
@FireandBlood -

"after years of saying Disney wouldn’t go there, are you lot really complaining about Disney now doing R rated shit?

you argue like a dumb influencer.

I never pointed this out ever 😂
FireandBlood - 1/29/2024, 5:34 AM
It’s Daredevil season now. He’s come to breath some life back into this shit

