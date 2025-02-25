PUNISHER Special Presentation Details Revealed; Jon Bernthal To Co-Write With Director Reinaldo Marcus Green

PUNISHER Special Presentation Details Revealed; Jon Bernthal To Co-Write With Director Reinaldo Marcus Green

Following last night's news that Frank Castle will return for his own Disney+ Punisher Special Presentation, we now know who has been assigned as writer and director on the project...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Last night, Marvel's Brad Winderbaum confirmed the rumor that Frank Castle will return for his own Disney+ Punisher Special Presentation after first making his presence felt in Daredevil: Born Again, and we now have more details on the project courtesy of EW.

Star Jon Bernthal will co-write the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is also on board to helm the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Winderbaum tells the site. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum reveals that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again, which will see Matt Murdock enlist his ultra-violent former ally for a mission Daredevil is "unwilling to do" (exactly what this dirty deed is remains to be seen).

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum adds. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

Plot details are still under wraps, but we may have a better idea of what to expect after we see Born Again. Social media reactions to the first two episodes landed late last night (click here to check them out).

The Punisher Special Presentation is expected to premiere in 2026 along with the second season of Born Again.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

THE PUNISHER Special Presentation Starring Jon Bernthal Officially Moving Forward At Marvel Studios
Related:

THE PUNISHER Special Presentation Starring Jon Bernthal Officially Moving Forward At Marvel Studios
THE PUNISHER: 7 Awesome Frank Castle Stories We'd Like Marvel Studios To Adapt In The MCU
Recommended For You:

THE PUNISHER: 7 Awesome Frank Castle Stories We'd Like Marvel Studios To Adapt In The MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/25/2025, 10:36 AM
be punisher this time not frank
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/25/2025, 10:47 AM
@harryba11zack - m’ask you something
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/25/2025, 10:38 AM
This sounds awesome. Bernthal owns this role
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/25/2025, 10:42 AM
@tmp3

User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/25/2025, 10:47 AM
@regularmovieguy - Need to check this out. David Simon & Bernthal already sounds like a winning combo, and having a pre-Supes Corenswet on top of it just adds to my interest
dracula
dracula - 2/25/2025, 10:38 AM
Wasnt the point of these to spotlight lessor known characters who might not warrent a move

Punisher has had 3 movies

2 seasons on tv

Recurring eole on a season of another

And is now returning for another season of that show
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/25/2025, 10:41 AM
@dracula - He's the easiest budget in comics. Action hero. Add 💀.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/25/2025, 10:41 AM
@dracula - See also: Defenders miniseries
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/25/2025, 10:39 AM
We're so back
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/25/2025, 10:42 AM
I bet he only goes after White people.

Anything else would be racist.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/25/2025, 10:44 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Did RFK lend you his brain worms?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 10:44 AM
Sounds good!!.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is a nice get since I enjoyed King Richard…

Plus , he’s worked with Bernthal in that and the 6 episode HBO miniseries that he directed all of which was “We Own This City” which I haven’t seen but was well received so likely the former brought him on for this.

?si=DcDhELqFiaI-Bn8H

Anyway as someone who is a big fan of Jon’s Punisher ( aswell as liked his own solo series) , can’t wait!!.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/25/2025, 10:45 AM
I’d like to see Punisher in a movie more than a series. Special presentation is fine as long as they don’t get stingy on the action. Give me something along the style of John Wick, Judge Dread and Speed (yes another Keanu film).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/25/2025, 10:49 AM
It being the length of a special presentation means it's already better than either season of the TV show.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder