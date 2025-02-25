PUNISHER Special Presentation Details Revealed; Jon Bernthal To Co-Write With Director Reinaldo Marcus Green

Last night, Marvel's Brad Winderbaum confirmed the rumor that Frank Castle will return for his own Disney+ Punisher Special Presentation after first making his presence felt in Daredevil: Born Again, and we now have more details on the project courtesy of EW.

Star Jon Bernthal will co-write the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is also on board to helm the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Winderbaum tells the site. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum reveals that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again, which will see Matt Murdock enlist his ultra-violent former ally for a mission Daredevil is "unwilling to do" (exactly what this dirty deed is remains to be seen).

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum adds. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

Plot details are still under wraps, but we may have a better idea of what to expect after we see Born Again. Social media reactions to the first two episodes landed late last night (click here to check them out).

The Punisher Special Presentation is expected to premiere in 2026 along with the second season of Born Again.

