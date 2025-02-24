DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN First Reactions Hail "Devastatingly Dark" Revival As "Best MCU Pilot Thus Far"

Stars, filmmakers and special guests hit the red carpet in New York City tonight to celebrate the launch of Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, and initial reactions to the first two episodes are now online.

The biggest takeaway here is that Born Again is said to feel like a natural continuation of the Netflix series, although quite a few of the posts below note that it's not exactly the same.

The Disney+ show is reportedly every bit as brutal, bloody and hard-hitting (perhaps even more so?) as its predecessor, however, and the opening scene is said to be a complete shocker.

If you've been keeping track of our coverage of the various set photos you might have a pretty good idea what this sequence involves, but no spoilers here just in case.

The reactions are mostly glowing, but there are a few criticisms, including what sounds like some iffy CGI a some familiar plot beats.

#DaredevilBornAgain has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close. Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout. Charlie & Vincent haven’t lost a step, Benson & Moorhead bring the sauce. Above all else, it’s EPISODIC. We *might* be back. @screenrant pic.twitter.com/ArVsHm0cJg — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) February 25, 2025

Pleased to say Daredevil: Born Again is brutally gripping and hurls a symphony of violence at the audience while perfectly capturing @Daredevil's essence as if he never left our screens. It's not perfect (with some awkward CGI) but it's a bloody delight. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/zSpTPeeqDy — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) February 25, 2025

Although it doesn't feel exactly like Netflix's Daredevil, the premiere of the Disney edition maintains that maturity while telling a violent story in a new way. Forget any doubts Charlie Cox's She Hulk appearance cast, this is the Matt Murdoch we all wanted. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/2tTUqiNaVH — Nick van Dinther (@nickvandinther) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain Reaction



My biggest criticism is some of the CGI feels rushed, but overall, I loved the story and vibe of it all. This version of Daredevil feels much more like a superhero than he did on Netflix and is already probably my favorite Marvel Disney+ show in… pic.twitter.com/G6JZCcpsyT — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) February 25, 2025

There’s something #DaredevilBornAgain sacrifices to shock and surprise: character credibility. I’ll get into it on @untitled_movies when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/7CaVmQPauY — Eric Marchen (@EM6211) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain is GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY! Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season’s intensity and rage. Cox & D’Onofrio still steal the show. Two episodes in, and all I can say is The Man Without Fear is BACK! pic.twitter.com/et080Jj93h — Anthony Gagliardi • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain comes out SWINGING!



It’s a TRUE continuation of the Netflix series. Cox & D’Onofrio haven’t missed a beat! Some VFX moments are a weak spot.



It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners. Really solid first 2 eps.



Really enjoyed and want to see more!! pic.twitter.com/AGDyExV5YZ — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain brings my boy back to me. The fight sequences are just as violent as the original show and play with Matt's morality in such a poignant and beautiful way. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio step effortlessly back into their rivalry. I love having my devil back pic.twitter.com/koFT7g12yS — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 25, 2025

Marvel’s #DaredevilBornAgain comes out of the gate HOT! Among the strongest starts for a Marvel Studios TV show to date imo - the first two episodes are terrific, setting up a story that is part court procedural and part all-out brawling. There’s a fight in EP 1 that is all done… pic.twitter.com/IauSrCJc2v — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain is a worthy successor! Nails what made the original work, while moving these characters forward in shocking ways. The grounded tone and grit is there, and the writing is as great as before. The action even larger, and sharper. Traumatized, Overjoyed, Loved it! pic.twitter.com/ylKZAV7Xw2 — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) February 25, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again wastes no time setting the tone for a devastatingly dark series.



Fits exceptionally well in with the Netflix series and Episode 1 includes some of my favorite Marvel moments on tape. pic.twitter.com/3ziKzo2jFV — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) February 25, 2025

Saw the first 2 episodes of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN & it pulls no punches. Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy. Would love to see more street level adult storytelling from Marvel#DaredevilBornAgain #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/NRAVnAd9nU — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) February 25, 2025

DAREDEVIL. IS. BACK.



Fans of the original series rejoice, because the first two episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain rip just as hard, if not harder than the OG. Probably the best premiere episodes for a Marvel series yet, I can’t wait for more. Review coming soon to @AgentsFandom! pic.twitter.com/FFEINGOw9A — TJ Zwarych - Agents Of Fandom (@TJ_Zwarych5) February 25, 2025

I’ve seen 2 episodes of #DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN!



It’s a perfect blend of old & new. It combines the grit of the original with the flair of the #MCU.



Incredible bone-crunching action mixed w/ the focus on character development that makes Daredevil special. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/ehwLS7zDrk — POC Culture (@POCculture) February 25, 2025

I’ve seen two episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain and I’m happy to say THE DEVIL IS BACK! This season hits the ground running and brings you right back to the Daredevil you love. It’s GRITTY, BLOODY, INTENSE AND ELEVATED! Cox and @vincentdonofrio are as perfect as you remember! 😈 pic.twitter.com/KYXEmjyz4B — nateplaysgames - Geekcentric (@n8playsgames) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain represents a new chapter that embraces a darker, realistic style while providing grounded, well-rounded characters filled with complicated pasts and emotions. It feels, looks, and sounds like the original while strongly emphasizing growth and change #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/UEgC4dVHXr — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) February 25, 2025