DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN First Reactions Hail "Devastatingly Dark" Revival As "Best MCU Pilot Thus Far"

Stars, filmmakers and special guests hit the red carpet in New York City tonight to celebrate the launch of Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, and initial reactions to the first two episodes are now online.
The biggest takeaway here is that Born Again is said to feel like a natural continuation of the Netflix series, although quite a few of the posts below note that it's not exactly the same.
The Disney+ show is reportedly every bit as brutal, bloody and hard-hitting (perhaps even more so?) as its predecessor, however, and the opening scene is said to be a complete shocker.
If you've been keeping track of our coverage of the various set photos you might have a pretty good idea what this sequence involves, but no spoilers here just in case.
The reactions are mostly glowing, but there are a few criticisms, including what sounds like some iffy CGI a some familiar plot beats.
In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.
The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.
Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.