VISION: James D'Arcy & Kerry Condon Rumored To Have Joined Cast As Edwin Jarvis & F.R.I.D.A.Y. In Human Form

A very interesting casting rumor here, as we're hearing that both Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy are set to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and Jarvis in the Disney+ Vision series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 25, 2024 08:09 PM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

As Marvel Studios' Vision series (previously titled "Vision Quest") continues to round out its cast, we have a very interesting rumor relating to Tony Stark and his father Howard's former assistants.

According to MTTSH, Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy will appear as their respective characters, F.R.I.D.A.Y and Jarvis.

Condon provided the voice of Tony's second AI after J.A.R.V.I.S. (Paul Bettany) was transformed into Vision, while D'Arcy played the human the "natural-language user interface computer system" was named after, Edwin Jarvis.

How these characters will factor into the show remains to be seen.

The project is being described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

We found out earlier this year that the Vision show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. The show is currently on track for a 2026 premiere.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

Paul Bettany will return as the MCU's tragic synthezoid, with Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's  been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but  the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Picard actor Todd Stashwick is also on board as "an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses."

Previous rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. Euphoria alum Javon Walton is rumored to be up for the role of "Teen" (most likely Speed).

RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Reportedly Has Major Role In This Upcoming MCU Movie
View Recorder