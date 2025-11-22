Christopher Nolan Says WB Gave Him BATMAN BEGINS As A "Consolation Prize" After He Lost This 2004 Fantasy Epic

Christopher Nolan Says WB Gave Him BATMAN BEGINS As A &quot;Consolation Prize&quot; After He Lost This 2004 Fantasy Epic

In a revealing new interview, The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan explains that when Warner Bros. pulled him off a 2004 fantasy epic, Batman Begins was presented to him as a "consolation prize."

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman Begins

There's a huge amount of excitement among film fans for Christopher Nolan's swords-and-sandals epic The Odyssey, but it turns out that wasn't the first time he almost tackled the genre.

Speaking to Empire Magazine (via Variety), the filmmaker revealed that he was attached to the 2004 film Troy. However, when Warner Bros. decided to hand the project over to Wolfgang Petersen, Nolan was presented with an alternative: 2005's Batman Begins

"I was originally hired by Warner Bros. to direct 'Troy,'" The Dark Knight Trilogy helmer explained. "Wolfgang [Petersen] had developed it, and so when the studio decided not to proceed with his superhero movie ['Batman Vs Superman'], he wanted it back."

"At the end of the day, it was a world that I was very interested to explore," Nolan continued. "So it’s been at the back of my mind for a very long time. Certain images, particularly. How I wanted to handle the Trojan horse, things like that."

He'd go on to say that Batman Begins was presented to him as a "consolation prize" for the fact that he was pulled off Troy. It was Nolan's take on the Caped Crusader that spawned a hugely successful trilogy. Comprised of three movies, many fans still feel the series ranks among the superhero genre's best offerings. 

Troy, which starred Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, and Diane Kruger, received mixed reviews but, with such a star-studded cast, still earned almost $500 million worldwide. 

"As a filmmaker, you’re looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven’t been done before," Nolan later said of tackling The Odyssey. "And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with – Ray Harryhausen movies and other things – I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, and Mia Goth.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026. Would you have liked to see the filmmaker's take on Troy

IRON MAN Star Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Met With Christopher Nolan About Playing BATMAN BEGINS' Scarecrow
Related:

IRON MAN Star Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Met With Christopher Nolan About Playing BATMAN BEGINS' Scarecrow
Academy Award-Nominated BATMAN BEGINS Actor Tom Wilkinson Has Passed Away At The Age Of 75
Recommended For You:

Academy Award-Nominated BATMAN BEGINS Actor Tom Wilkinson Has Passed Away At The Age Of 75

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/22/2025, 8:33 AM
Give it ten years, and we’ll be able to plug in that Wolfgang Peterson/Andrew Kevin Walker Batman vs Superman script into AI and it’ll make the whole movie for us.

I think Jude Law and Collin Farrell were set to be Superman and Batman. Decent casting Imo. But I’ve also seen Josh Hartnett and Bale were rumored for Superman and Batman too, which also would’ve been great.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 11/22/2025, 8:47 AM
@RichardGrayson - With the rate AI is developing, I don't think it'll take quite that long, maybe five years.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/22/2025, 9:05 AM
@BobGarlen - we’ll be able to do it in five years but in 10 years it’ll be flawless!

I am actually excited about this even though there are some horrible things that will come with AI.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 10:52 AM
@RichardGrayson - Hartnett doesn't get enough credit for the amazing actor he is.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/22/2025, 11:34 AM
@lazlodaytona - he would’ve been an amazing Superman or Batman

I’d like him as Gunn’s Batman
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 11/22/2025, 11:47 AM
@RichardGrayson - At that point, anyone of us will be able to create the movie of our dreams. Theaters and studios will try to label themselves as "Legitimate art" and no one will care. This sudden urge to invest in AI is a death knell to an already dying and decaying industry. Hollywood doesn't quite have the power it used to.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 11:51 AM
@RichardGrayson - I can easily see him do both
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/22/2025, 11:51 AM
@BobGarlen - I think it’s great. Burn it all down. [frick] Hollywood. It’s corrupt and evil, and they’re mostly overpaid. The people that make it possible on the ground level get scraps
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/22/2025, 2:13 PM
@RichardGrayson - So you are hoping AI will turn evil & terrorize the whole world?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/22/2025, 8:34 AM
His version of Troy would’ve been a lot better. But he found his way there.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/22/2025, 9:58 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - lol
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/22/2025, 8:34 AM
Wolfgang Petersen did an amazing job with Troy. Beautiful movie. Great cast. I love Nolan but he doesn't direct fight scenes well. Petersen crushed it for the fight scenes.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/22/2025, 8:49 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - This is the first scene I think of whenever I hear Troy. One of my fav films I didnt know it had mixed reviews.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/22/2025, 9:59 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Nolan’s one weakness is fight choreography. The fight scenes in TDKR are embarrassing and what’s worse is they were shot in IMAX! I’ve seen better fight scenes in a power rangers movie. 🤦🏿‍♂️
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 10:53 AM
@TheVisionary27 - I've never seen a Power Rangers movie.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/22/2025, 12:27 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Brad Pitt IS/WAS Achilles!
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 11/22/2025, 8:46 AM
The 3 hour plus director cut of Troy is as highly enjoyable guilty pleasure
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 11/22/2025, 8:48 AM
I think the way things turned out was probably for the best
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/22/2025, 8:51 AM
@NHartMusic - Definitely. The superhero genre would be in a far worse position now without Nolan's Batman trilogy.
kseven
kseven - 11/22/2025, 9:13 AM
Troy was phenomenal and will be better than anything Nolan is doing with the Odyssey. Certainly is better cast.

That said, I do wish we got that Batman vs Superman movie. It would have been much better than anything we got from the snyderverse.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/22/2025, 10:01 AM
@kseven - “Why did you come here? They will be talking about this war for a thousand years. In a thousand years the dust from our bones will be gone. Yes prince but our names shall remain. My lord you let him go? It’s too early in the day for killing princes.”
kseven
kseven - 11/22/2025, 2:29 PM
@TheVisionary27 - phenomenal 👏
Fogs
Fogs - 11/22/2025, 9:22 AM
I love Troy tbh.

And pretty sure Odissey will be downright epic.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/22/2025, 10:03 AM
@Fogs - “you wont have eyes tonight. You wont have ears or a tongue. You will wonder the underworld blind, death & dumb & all the dead will know that this is Hector, the fool who thought he killed Achilles.”
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 9:36 AM

Troy was good. I'm sure Nolan's movie will be fantastic.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/22/2025, 9:38 AM
Troy is really enjoyable. Nolans pseudo intellectualism couldve ruined it
Forthas
Forthas - 11/22/2025, 9:57 AM
At the end of the day, Nolan will have made a better superhero franchise and fantasy epic than Wolfgang Petersen. Nolan wins a flawless victory
Polaris
Polaris - 11/22/2025, 10:04 AM
I thought Troy was mediocre, but visually it was better than what we've seen of the Odyssey, which is super boring looking imo. Also, Eric Bana as Hector was great
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/22/2025, 10:40 AM
@Polaris - Thank you, it isn't just me that thinks the images from it thus far look boring, that said I aint judging anything like The Odyssey on stills cos authentic period costumes of the era kinda should be anyway in the main so impossible to say if the film will be epic, good, mediocre or bad just from BTS type stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 12:00 PM
@Polaris - to be fair , it’s kind of what I expected a Nolan Odyssey to look like more or less being familiar with his style

As it is , I’m still looking forward to it
Polaris
Polaris - 11/22/2025, 1:30 PM
@Apophis71 - Ancient people in general and greeks in this case liked color a lot, had very colorful armor etc, so I think it's a wasted opportunity to not show it. That said, I believe/hope the movie will be good regardless
Polaris
Polaris - 11/22/2025, 1:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, Nolan going for a "grounded" look is not surprising, but still disappointing for me.

I'm looking forward to it too tho, it's Nolan after all.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/22/2025, 10:26 AM
I'm so mixed on Nolan the more I see and read.
I liked Batman Begins for a lot of reasons but read recently that his plans initially never had a Batmobile of any sort and that Goyer had to fight with him to get at least the mask on Scarecrow.
The Dark Knight was great but Rises was pretty meh for me.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/22/2025, 10:42 AM
@Slotherin - Always found Nolan hit and miss, when he's good he's great but made a lot of meh in his time when he doesn't REALY nail it narratively and visually IMO (plus never been the best at action scenes).
Awest66
Awest66 - 11/22/2025, 1:23 PM
@Slotherin - Rises gets a lot of flack for being a conclusion with Batman actually succeeding in what he set out to do instead of the usual "I must do this till my dying day" type ending but it's still a pretty spectacular piece of film making
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 10:58 AM
Good! Because Batman Begins is THE BEST Batman movie ever. Shocked? The Dark Knight is an amazing film. It's a crime saga that just happens to have Batman in it. Begins was a great Batman origin story, he was actually terrifying, and he didn't use a voice that sounds like he was up all night gargling gravel yet.

Rises is a soaking wet, corn-filled turd all around. Shockingly bad considering the previous two movies are iconic.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/22/2025, 11:07 AM
@lazlodaytona - I agree. Begins is the best Bats film, easy.

TDK is a great film but not really a batman film. Could be james bond, jason bourne and it would be the same.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 11:49 AM
@Fogs - very cool...
I thought with posting that, everyone would be responding with pitchforks and torches.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/22/2025, 12:45 PM
@lazlodaytona - User Comment Image
Awest66
Awest66 - 11/22/2025, 1:17 PM
@lazlodaytona - Batman stories are crime sagas, therefore The Dark Knight is a great Batman movie.

Rises is also a pretty superb piece of film-making, It just gets a bad rep from fans for being a conclusion instead of a better version of Batman Forever.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder