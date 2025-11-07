STRANGER THINGS: The Shocking First 5 Minutes Of The Final Season Are Now Online - SPOILERS

STRANGER THINGS: The Shocking First 5 Minutes Of The Final Season Are Now Online - SPOILERS

Ahead of the premiere later this month, Netflix has released the intense opening scene from the first episode of the final season of Stranger Things. Spoilers follow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 07, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things
Source: Via FearHQ.com

"You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William."

Netflix has released the opening scene of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, but if you'd rather know as little as possible before the show returns to our screens next month, here's your spoiler warning.

The season premiere takes us back to the events of November 12, 1983, as we see what became of a younger Will Byers when he was trapped in the Upside Down. After attempting and very nearly managing to escape from a Demogorgon, Will is captured and dragged in front of Vecna, who has some nefarious - not to mention disgusting - plans for the lad.

Though there is an animated spin-off set between seasons 2 and 3 is on the way, this will (reportedly) be the end of the main story.

"We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters,” co-creator Matt Duffer said in a recent interview with Variety. “This is a complete story. It’s done.” 

Check out the clip below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).

Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Pose Together At STRANGER THINGS Premiere; Creators Address Bullying Report
Related:

Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Pose Together At STRANGER THINGS Premiere; Creators Address Bullying Report
STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Character Posters Released; First Look At Animated Spin-Off Series
Recommended For You:

STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Character Posters Released; First Look At Animated Spin-Off Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2025, 4:47 PM
Im always Down for some tentacle action on highschoolers... Netflix knows his target audience
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/7/2025, 4:55 PM
Hope tis ends on a strong note. The setup from the end of last season was pretty solid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 4:56 PM
User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to seeing Jamie Campbell Bower back as Vecna.

He was truly creepy & menacing as the psychopath so can’t wait to see him go full force now that there isn’t any mystery behind his origins and identity!!.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/7/2025, 5:02 PM
Not watching this clip, but i'm ready for this final season. I need this to be good.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder