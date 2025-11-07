STRANGER THINGS: The Shocking First 5 Minutes Of The Final Season Are Now Online - SPOILERS

"You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William."

Netflix has released the opening scene of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, but if you'd rather know as little as possible before the show returns to our screens next month, here's your spoiler warning.

The season premiere takes us back to the events of November 12, 1983, as we see what became of a younger Will Byers when he was trapped in the Upside Down. After attempting and very nearly managing to escape from a Demogorgon, Will is captured and dragged in front of Vecna, who has some nefarious - not to mention disgusting - plans for the lad.

Though there is an animated spin-off set between seasons 2 and 3 is on the way, this will (reportedly) be the end of the main story.

"We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters,” co-creator Matt Duffer said in a recent interview with Variety. “This is a complete story. It’s done.”

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).