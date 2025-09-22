Netflix Has Spent Upwards Of $700 Million On THE WITCHER Franchise So Far - Was It Worth It?

The Witcher has found mixed success on Netflix since launching in 2019, and a new report claims to reveal the staggering sum of money the streamer has spent on producing the fantasy drama. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Witcher
Source: Redanian Intelligence (via SFFGazette.com)

With The Witcher, Netflix set out to deliver a fantasy series that could rival Game of Thrones. Ultimately, while the show found a loyal fan base, it failed to reach the same level of mainstream success and popularity as the HBO series. 

According to Redanian Intelligence (via SFFGazette.com), The Witcher season 4 will be the most expensive yet, costing $221 million (that's roughly $27 million per episode).

Here's a full breakdown of how much each season of the Netflix series reportedly cost the streamer to produce:

  • The Witcher season 1 - $92.1 million, $11.5 million per episode
  • The Witcher season 2 - $176.3 million, $22 million per episode
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin - $51.5 million, $12.8 million per episode
  • The Witcher season 3 - $175 million, $21.8 million per episode

The site has also learned that troubled spin-off, The Rats, has so far racked up a bill of $20 million. The plan had been for that to be released as a series, but production was paused early on when Netflix saw scenes from the show. Now, it's set to be released as a standalone TV special (which may or may not be feature-length). 

Crunching the numbers, Netflix has spent well over $720 million on The Witcher since it launched in 2019, but was ot worth it? On the surface, at least, it appears to be an investment which hasn't paid off for the streamer. The Witcher: Blood Origin bombed, and the main series will end with season 5.

The Witcher has even lost its leading man, with Justice League star Henry Cavill handing over Geralt of Rivia's sword to The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth.

That $720 million figure doesn't include anime spin-offs, Nightmare of the Wolf and Sirens of the Deep, or the final season. Taking those into account, The Witcher could be considered a failed $1 billion franchise for Netflix. 

It's also been revealed that The Rats: A Witcher Tale is now scheduled to be released alongside The Witcher season 4 on October 30. 

After the Continent-altering events of season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.

The Witcher season 4 cast includes Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, and James Purefoy as Skellen.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/22/2025, 6:35 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/22/2025, 6:38 PM
witcHER
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 6:40 PM
Not!
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/22/2025, 6:40 PM
I...do not believe I'll be watching this season. That last season was already pushing it, but now I'd have to deal with Liam Hemsworth making Geralt sound like an adolescent? Nah, shoulda just canceled it lol.
TK420
TK420 - 9/22/2025, 6:40 PM
Hey, Whitey. Got money? Wanna fight?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/22/2025, 6:41 PM
At least they are doing what they can to help and support the local economies!
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 9/22/2025, 6:44 PM
The visual quality is on par with other premium network studios like hbo, amc, and fx....but writing wise its not as good. I liked S1 and S2, but S3 and Blood Origin were trash. Still going to tune in for S4 & S5 just to finish what I started but that will probably be it. Not going to watch any other spin offs especially if its from the same team and showrunner.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/22/2025, 6:50 PM
User Comment Image
1stDalek
1stDalek - 9/22/2025, 6:51 PM
Nope, they wanted a Netflix Game of Thrones and spent a $1 Billion on a franchise that can't fit fulfill that purpose.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 7:52 PM
@1stDalek - yep

Unfortunately the series never really broke out because GOT was an anomaly that didn’t really strike out imo due to his fantasy elements but due to its cast and the complex political machinations which enticed viewers which The Witcher isn’t really about.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/22/2025, 6:55 PM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/22/2025, 7:05 PM
How? It looks fanmade at this point
grif
grif - 9/22/2025, 7:06 PM
i watched the first episode. take from that what you will

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/22/2025, 7:16 PM
@grif - oh i Will ;)
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/22/2025, 7:15 PM
First season was pretty good and had lots of promise. If they kept sticking to the source material they really would have had something. Unfortunately they went progressively more and more off the rails.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/22/2025, 7:29 PM
Hell no, which is a shame because S1 especially had its enjoyable moments, where it looked like this show was really gonna be something special.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/22/2025, 7:31 PM
LMAO Who’s watching this shit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 7:51 PM
User Comment Image

Tbf , I have only seen the first season (which was ok imo) and haven’t seen the subsequent ones of the main show nor the spinoffs in Blood Originals or Sirens of the Deep.

Honestly , I thought the animated film “Nightmare of the Wolf” was good & better overall!!.

