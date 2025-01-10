AHSOKA Season 2 Will See GAME OF THRONES' Rory McCann Replace The Late Ray Stevenson As Baylan Skoll

Star Wars fans had wondered if we might see Baylan Skoll in the galaxy far, far away again despite actor Ray Stevenson's passing, and we now have confirmation that the character will return for the upcoming second season of Ahsoka.

First reported by Jeff Sneider and later confirmed by THR, Scottish actor Rory McCann, best known for playing The Hound on HBO’s Game of Thrones, is set to take over as Skoll in season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series.

Stevenson, who sadly died back in May of 2023 just before his 58th birthday, played the villainous(?) former Jedi in the series, and the finale featured his last scene as the character, as we see the powerful Force-wielder standing on the ruins of a mountain-sized sculpture of the Mortis gods.

Skoll didn't have a big part to play in the events of the concluding episode, but Stevenson would undoubtedly have reprised the role at some point. Considering how important his character would appear to be to the ongoing story, it's not hugely surprising that the part has been recast.

McCann most recently appeared in Gladiator II, and his previous credits include Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Jumanji: The Next Level, the Knuckles TV show for Paramount+, and the animated series Transformers: EarthSpark.

McCann and Stevenson were reportedly close friends, which makes this news all the more poignant.

Updates on the second season of Ahsoka have been sparse, but production is expected to get underway later this year.

