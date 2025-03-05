ANDOR Season 2 Trailer Features Stirring New Footage & Hints At A Tragic STAR WARS Event - SPOILERS

ANDOR Season 2 Trailer Features Stirring New Footage & Hints At A Tragic STAR WARS Event - SPOILERS

Disney+ has shared an exhilarating Special Look at the second season of Andor, and in addition to BTS interview clips, the teaser includes plenty of footage that wasn't in the recent trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 05, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The road to rebellion begins on April 22.

Following the recent first trailer, Disney+ has shared a "Special Look" at the second season of Andor, and the promo includes quite a bit of new footage.

In addition to behind-the-scenes interviews with members of the cast and creator/writer Tony Gilroy, the video strongly hints that an incident that occurred during the events of Star Wars Rebels will be depicted.

Possible spoilers ahead.

The Ghorman Massacre took place in 2 BBY, and saw Imperial Stormtroopers slaughter peaceful protesters on the planet Ghorman. Senator Mon Mothma publicly blamed Emperor Palpatine for the attacks, which resulted in the Empire attempting to apprehend her.

Though it's too early to tell for sure, it seems this tragic event might be the catalyst for thousands throughout the galaxy rising up against the Empire and joining the Rebellion.

Check out the new teaser below, along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Says creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, “One of the great thrills of making ‘Andor’ is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet -- ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes, broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

STAR WARS: Cassian Andor's Story Continues In The Epic First Trailer And Poster For ANDOR Season 2
Related:

STAR WARS: Cassian Andor's Story Continues In The Epic First Trailer And Poster For ANDOR Season 2
New ANDOR: A STAR WARS STORY Season 2 Stills Tease The Next Five Years Of Cassian Andor's Story
Recommended For You:

New ANDOR: A STAR WARS STORY Season 2 Stills Tease The Next Five Years Of Cassian Andor's Story

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/5/2025, 12:52 PM
Looks good. I enjoyed season 1
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/5/2025, 1:00 PM
LOVING IT!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/5/2025, 1:01 PM
User Comment Image
Rastarapha
Rastarapha - 3/5/2025, 1:01 PM
MORNING AFTER THEME !!!
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/5/2025, 1:02 PM
Ha pimp slap biker scout, great more boring politics this could have more action to season one maybe season one was boring action scenes made it better
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 1:13 PM
Looks as good as the first season imo so can’t wait to see it!!.

The Ghorman Massacre being depicted on screen it seems should be interesting though it seems like it may occur during the season if not towards the end like the revolt on Ferrix.

Besides Rebels , Gorman was also mentioned in Andor S1 by Mon Mothma as a situation happening on the planet that she was taking a stand against and wanting the rest of the Senate too aswell…

?si=Zy_t71edciO583FQ

Also , I find it funny that usually the same people who complain about “Woke” are the people that laud this show since it might be the wokest of all the SW shows so far.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/5/2025, 1:14 PM
Best Disney Star Wars by a long shot!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 1:23 PM
This is so much better than that trailer. Like night and day. This feels like the Empire Strikes Back of Andor. Now I'm officially hyped.
WaffeX
WaffeX - 3/5/2025, 1:27 PM
Off-Topic:
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/5/2025, 1:32 PM
It’s nice to be excited for something Star Wars again.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/5/2025, 1:48 PM
Best Star Wars content out there. Super excited for season 2
asherman93
asherman93 - 3/5/2025, 1:59 PM
Its kind of funny that the most acclaimed Disney-era Star Wars production is showrun by someone who IIRC, isn't that much of a Star Wars fan...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder