STAR WARS: ANDOR Season 2 Trailer And Poster Set The Stage For The Rebellion To "Fight The Empire!"

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have shared a new trailer and poster for Andor season 2 (via SFFGazette.com) ahead of the show's long-awaited return on April 22.

This sneak peek sets the stage for the war between the Rebels and the Empire to be taken to the next level leading into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

We see plenty of Ben Mendelsohn's villainous Director Orson Krennic as he continues to work on the Death Star and several other familiar faces...including a whole platoon of KX-series security droids, at least of which must be K-2SO.

Season 1 was a critical hit and excitement for this second batch of episodes (which had been on track to premiere last summer before 2023's Hollywood strikes) is through the roof.

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans for the Empire's weapon of mass destruction - The Death Star - setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (episodes 1-6), Janus Metz (episodes 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (episodes 10-12).

The first chapter of Andor season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+. You can see the new trailer and poster for the next Star Wars streaming series below.