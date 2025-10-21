GOD OF WAR Amazon Series Character Breakdowns Reveal Which Heroes & Villains From The Games Will Appear

The God of War series that's currently in the works from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Prime Video is set to begin shooting next year, and while no casting details have been announced, we now have an update on which characters from the video games will be joining Kratos and Atreus in the live-action adaptation.

Here are the main character breakdowns (via Daniel Richtman).

Zion – A male in his 40s to 60s, any ethnicity. A war-hardened, muscular figure haunted by loss and a violent past. After his wife’s death, he’s forced to raise his 10-year-old son, though he struggles to connect emotionally. The role demands comfort with intense physicality, hand-to-hand combat, and possible nudity. (Series Regular).

Alexander – A white male in his 60s to 70s. Despite his unassuming appearance, Alexander is described as a manipulative and god-like patriarch obsessed with prophecy and control. He’s powerful, cruel, and willing to sacrifice his own family for survival. (Series Regular).

Joshua – A boy aged 9 to 12, any ethnicity. Intelligent, curious, and emotionally neglected, Joshua seeks his father’s approval in a cold, unforgiving world. The role includes physical combat and weapons training. (One-Year Series Regular).

Glen – A white male in his 30s to 40s. Handsome, sharp, and calculating, Glen feels overshadowed by his brothers and carries his father’s manipulative streak. The character requires comfort with combat, simulated sex, and nudity. (Series Regular).

Phoebe - Female, any ethnicity, Age 30s - 40s. A beautiful woman from modest roots, Phoebe’s life changed for the better after marrying a powerful man, granting her access to resources she never had. Despite her upbringing, she often feels like an outsider and must constantly prove herself to a family who doesn’t fully accept her. She has three children she loves dearly, but her husband’s descent into self-hatred and alcoholism led to their emotional drift. Phoebe’s quiet intelligence and diplomatic skills help her navigate the cruel world of gods, though she remains deeply suspicious of her father-in-law’s motives, especially concerning her daughter. Must be comfortable with simulated sex and nudity. (Series Regular).

Zion and Joshua are obviously Kratos and Atreus, and we assume Alexander is Odin and Glen is Baldur. We initially thought Phoebe might be Freya, but there are some details in her description that lead us to believe that she is actually Thor's wife, Sif.

Richtman has also shared descriptions for a number of supporting characters.

Roy – A white male, 40s to early 50s. Once a proud warrior, Roy is now a broken man burdened by guilt and alcoholism after years of violence and manipulation by his father. Struggling to balance loyalty to his kingdom with his inner rage, he’s described as “a dormant volcano ready to explode.” The actor must be comfortable with combat, weapon training, and simulated nudity. (Recurring guest star, with series regular option for Season 2)

Julia – A female, any ethnicity, 40s to 60s. Wise and haunted by her past, Julia has lived in isolation for a century after being exiled and separated from her only child. A tragic figure filled with regret, she remains a recluse feared by humans. (Recurring guest star, with series regular option for Season 2)

Annelise – A female, any ethnicity, 40s to 50s. A mysterious, battle-hardened warrior, skilled with an axe and hiding many secrets. Despite her stoicism, her love for her husband and son runs deep. Interestingly, her Season 1 role is limited to voiceover only, but she will appear physically in later seasons. (Recurring guest star)

Frida – A female, any ethnicity, 30s to 40s. Described as a strong, loyal commander of elite warriors, Frida’s devotion borders on fanatical. Beneath her disciplined exterior, she mourns a time when she guided fallen warriors to peace. The role also requires comfort with simulated nudity. (Recurring guest star)

Lassen – A male, white or mixed ethnicity, early 20s. A charming, adventurous immortal with a natural charisma, Lassen is a skilled hunter who hides his emptiness behind bravado. He’s deeply protective of his younger brother and longs for purpose beyond the shallow life he leads. (Recurring guest star)

Our best guesses would be: Thor, Freya, Faye, a Valkyrie warrior(?), and Magni.

"God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, back when the series was officially announced. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio."

"We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series," added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

"God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way," said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.

Based on the official synopsis, this series looks set to be a pretty faithful take on the 2018 video game, but it sounds like it will also adapt elements of the more recent God of War: Ragnarök.

"[God of War] follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard," it reads. "When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish."

"Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world."