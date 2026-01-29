GOD OF WAR Casts SEVERANCE Star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson As Thor; HOMELAND's Mandy Patinkin To Play Odin

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have revealed (via GameFragger.com) that Ólafur Darri Ólafsson will play Thor in the upcoming God of War TV series.

The God of Thunder is a mountain of a man who has weathered many a battle in his time, but whose actions in a war fought long ago now haunt his waking hours. Once the loyal soldier of Asgard and his father's right-hand man, Thor is now but a shadow of his former self as he drowns himself in alcohol and tries not to think of the price he paid.

Keeping his wife and children at arm's length has only deepened his isolation, but the power—and danger—of the God of Thunder is still there just beneath the surface.

We've also learned that Homeland and The Princess Bride star Mandy Patinkin is playing Odin, the All-Father, who is not physically imposing or particularly God-like. However, looks can be deceiving.

He's the most powerful Aesir god, a patriarch who leads with an iron fist, and an unrivalled seeker of knowledge. When it comes to seeking out prophecy, Odin is paranoid, manipulative, and dangerous...he will do anything to try and prevent Ragnarök, the Norse end of days. He serves as a formidable antagonist to Kratos.

Previously announced cast members include Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Max Parker as Heimdall, who is the Watchman of Asgard, and one of the sons of Odin. Heimdall is a god in his own right with the special ability to anticipate what’s about to happen at any moment.

Handsome and dynamic, he feels unappreciated by his father and underestimated by the rest of the family, and as a result, Heimdall is constantly looking for ways to improve his position in the hierarchy and increase his stature and power.

Ólafsson is best known for his role in Severance, and he's also been cast as Drago in the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, God of War has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.

Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date. Stay tuned for updates as we have them.