New Leak Reveals More Launch Details For MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS

There was recently a premature Steam page update that has revealed major details on one of 2026's most anticipated fighters just days before it takes the stage at PlayStation's State of Play stream. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the Arc System Works-developed 4v4 tag team brawler, will launch with 20 playable characters, support for enormous 64-player online lobbies, and a dedicated single-player Episode Mode to explore team dynamics and Marvel lore. Here is what we know so far about the game and the new details.

The leak surfaced earlier this week through the game's Steam listing, which briefly went live ahead of schedule. It describes the game as a "blistering 4v4 fighting action" experience where players build dream teams from iconic Marvel heroes and villains, each reimagined in a bold anime-inspired art style. Matches pit squads against one another in tag-team chaos, with plans for post-launch content updates and DLC.

Of the 20 launch roster spots, only eight have been officially showcased through trailers and betas: Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Storm, Doctor Doom, and Ghost Rider. The remaining 12 remain under wraps, fueling rampant speculation on social media and forums. It's a pretty safe bet that there will be X-Men staples like Wolverine or Magneto added to the roster. Personally I would love to see Beta Ray Bill or Frank Castle in the roster, however they are probably less likely to appear in the roster.

While the 20 character count impresses for launch, some players worry it's a small roster for 4v4 variety. Each fighter belongs to predefined teams, potentially limiting mix-and-match freedom initially. However we are not certain. Post-launch DLC, hinted as "expanding", should address this issue with more characters, following ArcSys' model in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero.

The single-player Episode Mode stands out as a lore-deep dive, letting players unlock backstories and team synergies outside competitive play. This addresses a common critique of fighters lacking single-player depth, much like Dragon Ball FighterZ's arcade ladders or Guilty Gear's story modes.

Marvel Tokon burst onto the scene last June at the State of Play with its announce trailer, showcasing fluid 2D animation, explosive assists, and team-based supers in a cel-shaded anime aesthetic. Developed by Arc System Works (Guilty Gear Strive, BlazBlue) and published by PlayStation Studios in partnership with Marvel Games, it targets PS5 and PC with a 2026 release window. Closed betas followed: one in late 2025 featuring the initial roster and stages like a neon-lit Tokyo-inspired arena, and another teased for early 2026.

PlayStation confirmed its appearance on State of Play this Thursday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET for a 60-plus minute showcase packed with global announcements. It is very likely that there will be a big Tokon spotlight at the event. Some of the things we could expect are: full roster reveals, gameplay deep dives, beta dates, and a possible release window narrowing.

The 64-player lobbies promise tournament-scale spectacle, evoking Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's chaos but with Marvel's bombast. Spectator modes from betas suggest esports viability, perfect for EVO 2026 playtests that are already rumored to be in the works.

Make sure to tune into the State Of Play on Thursday, Feburary 12th for more details, as the event could drop announcements for pre-orders, cross-play confirmation, or more. For now, the leaks are confirming of a robust foundation for the game. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is looking primed to try and revive tag fighters, smashing spirits in style.

Will you be adding this to your games to play list? What characters would you like to see added to the roster? What fighting arenas should they add? Let us know what your thoughts and answers are in the comments!