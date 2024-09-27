STREET FIGHTER Reboot Reportedly Finds New Director Following TALK TO ME Filmmakers' Departure

The long-gestating Street Fighter reboot from Legendary and Capcom has reportedly enlisted a new director to take over from Talk To Me filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 27, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Legendary and Capcom's planned Street Fighter reboot recently hit a major setback when Danny and Michael Philippou - who helmed Aussie horror hit Talk To Me - stepped away from the project, but a new director may have been found.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) has now signed on to helm the film.

Reports indicate that "scheduling is partly to blame" for the Philippou brothers'  decision, as the studio was hoping to begin shooting the movie fairly soon, and the filmmakers had shifted their focus to what will now be their next project, Bring Her Back, which is currently shooting in Australia.

It's a shame that the Philippou brothers will no longer take the helm, as they sounded very enthusiastic about the film during a recent interview.

"I think it's awesome that we have such a connection with the game and to the characters, and there's not like a pre-established big film franchise where we have to fall in line [with] an overall plot," said Danny. "I think that we'd have the freedom to create what that overall arc could be if it was gonna be a bunch of films. And also, we'd love the chance to do an action film. We'd love the chance to do big set pieces of a big budget because even on our YouTube stuff, we're designing stunt rigs that had never been done before, and to do that on a grand scale, man, I feel like we could create something no one's ever seen before."

Michael added, "And I think it's like, diving into the lore of Street Fighter, all the characters, where they come from has been so exciting. You just get endless ideas, so putting them to the screen, yeah, I think we can make something special."

Some early logo artwork for the movie was recently unveiled, which you can check out at the link below.

The Street Fighter video game series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptation up until now. The 1994 movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend. The majority of fans would seem to prefer a Ryu-focused story, but there is a lot of Street Fighter lore to mine from at this stage.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/27/2024, 10:08 AM
Make it as campy as the first!

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 9/27/2024, 10:32 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - its the only one that made money
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/27/2024, 10:34 AM
@grif - User Comment Image
The1st
The1st - 9/27/2024, 11:23 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - It needs to come out...on Tuesday.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/27/2024, 10:16 AM
they need to take a blue print from the street fighter the animated movie on how to mix fighting game and story together. Really i think Tekken is probably the best fighting game that can translate to screen without being a complete cheese fest of shoe horning in game easter eggs or one liners into the movie. Raul Julia's Game Over was pinnacle and fit the movie. Now they just throw shit in like that all the time and it doesn't work for these adaptations anymore.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 9/27/2024, 10:23 AM
@supermanrex - They tried that with Tekken in 2010.

It didn't work out so well.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 10:36 AM
@DarthAlgar - Nah, they nailed Kazuya in that movie
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 10:34 AM
He played one of these guys from Dogma
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 9/27/2024, 10:58 AM
I’d say the first movie should just be a straight up fighting tournament. Allow for flashbacks or character development to give us character backstories. Keep it simple. Honor the games without overly relying on easter eggs and cameos. Take it serious but add a little bit of camp. Channel the great martial arts movies of the 80s and 90s. Play up the nostalgia but modernize it where appropriate.

If they start adding in too much of the game series’ 30+ year convoluted backstory, it could really over complicate things.

Pull from Super Street Fighter II and you have a very diverse cast. The only potential deficiency is only 2 women out of the 12 characters. But maybe add in some popular more modern female characters. Heck even pull some of the girls from the newest game. Manon, Juri, Kimberly, and even T Hawk’s daughter Lily are all interesting characters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 11:04 AM
If true then congrats to Mr Sakurai , wish him the best!!.

I’m not familiar with his work since I haven’t seen Twisted Metal & such (though I have had good things about the former).

User Comment Image

Anyway , hopefully this turns out well!!.

View Recorder