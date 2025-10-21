THE NEW MUTANTS Director On "Traumatic" Experience: "We Didn't Get To Make The Movie We Wanted"

The New Mutants director Josh Boone has explained why developing and filming his 2020 X-Men spin-off was such a "traumatic" experience...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 21, 2025 05:10 PM EST
The New Mutants always had the deck stacked against it. The X-Men spin-off released back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also happened to be the final Marvel movie distributed under the 20th Century Fox banner following the Disney acquisition.

Fans remained hopeful after a couple of decent trailers, but the muddled and inconsistent adaptation of The Demon Bear Saga failed to find an audience, and critics were even less impressed (the movie sits at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Writer/director Josh Boone has previously spoken about his experience working on the movie, and has now explained why he ultimately found the whole thing "unfulfilling."

"I was one of the writers on New Mutants. It's so hard because it was so traumatic," the filmmaker told The Direct. "The studio was sold, and we hit a pandemic... The studio was sold during the shooting, and then the pandemic happened when they decided to release it. And it just was such a — I had a wonderful time. I love the cast so much, but making that... It took so many years, and it was so unfulfilling, ultimately."

The movie introduced a number of characters - Illyanna Rasputin, aka Magik, in particular - that went on to become staples of the X-Men comics for years to come after initially forming the core team of New Mutants, so there's a decent chance that at least some of them will eventually find their way into the MCU.

Would Boone have any interest in revisiting these characters down the line should the opportunity arise?

"We didn't really get to make the movie we wanted to make. We made half the movie we wanted to make. And the release was so compromised by the pandemic... I'd rather just never do it again, just to be honest."

What did you make of The New Mutants? Drop us a comment down below.

"In this terrifying, action-fuelled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared.

As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.”

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/21/2025, 5:08 PM
Still..much Better movie than most post Endgame stuff.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/21/2025, 5:14 PM
Release the Boone cut.
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 10/21/2025, 5:17 PM
I forgot this existed.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/21/2025, 5:22 PM
All things aside, it was decent IMO. Shame they didn't get to explore more of the supernatural side of X-Men with Magik.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/21/2025, 5:27 PM
There was enough there to see it could have been a great movie but suffice signs to show somewhere along the way it got butchered. There were aspects of the film I loved, some of the characterizations were great and overall kinda liked it to a degree but undeniable that whatever the reasons the end result was a mess unfortunately.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/21/2025, 5:28 PM
Anya as Magik must be kept for the MCU she was PERFECT
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 10/21/2025, 5:41 PM
Anya was great, hope she or Wolfsbane feature on the X-Men vs Avengers incoming crossover
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/21/2025, 5:41 PM
Was better than Dark Phoenix
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 10/21/2025, 5:51 PM
I'm a huge New Mutants fan. I've got the whole run from 82-91. The movie was an absolute abomination. I hated it.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 10/21/2025, 5:55 PM
It was a decent movie. And during the release I had the opportunity to interview Henry Zaga and Alice Braga about the film, they really studied the characters and had fun making the film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/21/2025, 5:58 PM
I didn’t care much for the film but I do feel bad for Boone since he seemed like a genuine fan of the comics so it would have been nice to see his undettered vision for the trilogy he wanted to do with the inclusion of Karma & Warlock but it is what it is.

The cast did well with the material they had but the standout was definitely Anya Taylor Joy’s Magik (aside from the racist comments towards Dani) who played the “mean girl” well imo.

?si=qX1WfY5AdAwVVC0O

It’s just unfortunate how it all may not work out after devoting so much of your time to a project (Boone was on it for 5 years) so my sympathies to him most definitely!
MasterMix
MasterMix - 10/21/2025, 6:02 PM
Most 2020 movies are a blur.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 10/21/2025, 6:06 PM
So was watching it....

