RUMOR: Cyclops And Jean Grey Will Be Co-Leaders In X-MEN Reboot; More Team Members Revealed

Some new X-Men-related rumors here, and it sounds like Marvel Studios might be in the process of putting an extensive roster of mutant heroes together for the upcoming reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 16, 2025 07:11 AM EST
Following on from a recent rumor that Cyclops and the Summers family will be a "major focus" of Marvel Studios' Mutant Saga, we have some more details on the upcoming X-Men reboot courtesy of The Cosmic Circus.

According to Alex Perez, Scott Summers and Jean Grey will be co-leaders of the team. He has also heard that Angel, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and Nightcrawler might be part of the new line-up.

Channing Tatum and Kelsey Grammer will return as Gambit and Beast in Avengers: Doomsday, and might well stick around for the reboot. Alan Cumming will also be back as Nightcrawler, but we'd say there's a good chance a new actor will be cast as the fan-favorite teleporter along with Angel and Rogue.

Perez also shared the following about Magneto: "When we see Magneto again in Doomsday, he finally has the mutant utopia he had always dreamed of. When it’s threatened, you know he’ll throw hands to protect it."

This would seem to support what we've heard about Genosha being introduced in the X-Men reboot.

Previous rumors have claimed that Storm, Shadowcat and Jubilee will also be on the team, and Mr. Sinister is expected to be the villain.

Casting is said to be underway, though we haven't heard anything aside from rumors (and there have been a lot of 'em) up to this point. We do know that Michael Lesslie is working on the script (we expect another writer to join him at some point), and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier recently confirmed that he will helm the project after the trades reported that he was circling the gig.

"I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," Schreier revealed during a recent interview with Empire. "There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

We know that quite a few actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise will reprise their roles for Avengers: Doomsday, but there is a chance that these next Avengers movies will also introduce at least a couple of new mutant characters that will factor into the reboot.

Though nothing has been officially announced, the belief is that X-Men is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/16/2025, 7:07 AM
Starjammers then?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/16/2025, 7:15 AM
@ObserverIO - seems quick to start that way, but First Steps did it..... and it's looking like they want to take the MCU full cosmic, so you might be right.... especially if they are putting focus on Scott

