X-MEN: Rumored New Details On Casting And Script Rewrites For Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot

Marvel Studios rebooted its First Family earlier this year, and while The Fantastic Four: First Steps wasn't a $1 billion hit, it was a critical success and the highest-grossing movie to feature these characters.

The team is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and will likely get another movie in the MCU's next Saga. As for the X-Men, a reboot is in the works and likely what that Saga will be built around (widely theorised to be "The Mutant Saga").

It's previously been reported that Marvel Studios is looking to save money on X-Men, casting younger, lesser-known stars. A new update from scooper @MyTimeToShineH, however, reveals that the studio is "already eyeing some big names for their X-Men reboot."

The insider adds that, "They're currently rewriting the script and will start officially casting early 2026."

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has been tapped to helm X-Men, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Michael Lesslie is reportedly penning the screenplay. It's unclear whether the latter is working on those rewrites; Schreier may have brought someone else in, similar to what happened with *The New Avengers.

In that instance, Eric Pearson wrote the first draft before Joanna Calo came on board to make some changes. She previously worked with Schreier on Beef.

There have been lots of rumours about what's to come in the movie, including supposed plans to focus on Mister Sinister and Apocalypse. Cyclops and Jean Grey will reportedly be co-leaders of the team, with Angel, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, Kitty Pryde, and Nightcrawler among those reported to be part of the post-Avengers: Secret Wars X-Men team.

Back in August, Schreier confirmed that he's officially begun working on the reboot. "I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," he revealed.

"There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]," he filmmaker added, explaining now his previous experience in the MCU will benefit the long-awaited debut of the mutant team in the franchise that began in 2008 with Iron Man.

Schreier continued, "The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

That came after he said the "core idea" of X-Men is "complexity," describing the movie as "an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that’s inherently interesting and complex material."

Before Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men, the team will return in Avengers: Doomsday, with actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise reprising their roles for the first time in the MCU.

Sir Ian McKellen is confirmed to return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X. They'll be joined by Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), though that X-Men team feels far from complete.

The X-Men reboot doesn't have a confirmed release date but is expected to hit theaters in 2028.