RUSH HOUR 4 Officially Coming From Paramount And Warner Bros. After Reported Interest From Donald Trump

Following claims that Donald Trump was interested in a continuation of the Rush Hour franchise, a fourth installment in the series has now been confirmed.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 25, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

The Rush Hour series kicked off in 1998. Directed by Brett Ratner (who also directed X-Men: The Last Stand) and starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, the first movie became a big hit, grossing $245 million worldwide. Its success prompted a sequel. Released in 2001, Rush Hour 2 grossed an even higher $347 million globally. That eventually led to Rush Hour 3, which came out in 2007. After that, the series went dormant, in part due to sexual misconduct allegations that came out in 2017 against Ratner.

Recently, it was reported by Semafor that President Donald Trump had asked Larry Ellison, father of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, to revive the Rush Hour franchise. Now, it's been confirmed by Variety that Rush Hour 4 is officially moving forward with Paramount signed on to distribute. Notably, it's said the studio won't finance the project or get involved in its marketing costs.

The company will instead receive a flat distribution fee, while Warner Bros. Discovery will get first-dollar gross from the film. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are both slated to return as Chief Inspector Yan Naing Lee and Detective James Carter, respectively.

Brett Ratner is on board to direct. This will mark his first non-documentary directing project since the allegations against him came to light. His last directorial effort was 2014's Hercules, starring Dwayne Johnson. Ratner recently directed Melania, the Amazon documentary focused on Melania Trump. According to Variety, Ratner became close to Trump and his family during the making of the project. 

The film has been in development for quite some time prior to this news. In 2022, while at the Red Sea Film Festival (via Deadline), Jackie Chan said: "We're talking about part 4 right now."

In 2024, THR reported that Warner Bros.—which produced and distributed the Rush Hour franchise through New Line Cinema—had given Ratner permission to shop the property to other studios, including Paramount itself (when it was under different management), Lionsgate, and Sony. However, Variety reports the project was ultimately rejected by multiple companies due to Ratner's involvement. 

The Hashtag Show had previously reported in 2019 that a reboot of the property was in development, with Li Bingbing (Resident Evil: Retribution, The Meg) eyed to headline it. 

Should Paramount merge with Warner Bros. Discovery, the studio is expected to spark a shift in the entertainment industry. Per movie producer Dallas Sonnier (via Semafor), the merger has the potential to usher in, "a wave of classically male-driven movies with mentally tough, traditional, courageous, confident heroes. Maybe even a tad cocky, but dedicated to honor and duty. Plus, of course, a few explosions, gun battles, helicopters, fistfights, and car chases!"

Rush Hour 4 does not currently have a release date. 

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/25/2025, 5:16 PM
If we can get him interested in a DCU Batman film, maybe they’ll actually make one.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/25/2025, 5:32 PM
@MuadDib - We got a Batman. We don't need a second rate clown trying to share the spotlight and giving him a bad name.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/25/2025, 5:21 PM
Do the right thing Trump. Restore the Snyderverse.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 11/25/2025, 5:37 PM
@WalletsClosed - The only right thing to do for Trump would be to leave the White House and vow to never use social media ever again to manipulate the masses or dabble in politics.

But of course, all you care about is Snyder.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 11/25/2025, 5:23 PM
Imagine the world we live in when studios bend over to this man's wishes and greenlight a film.

Now imagine what happens when they bend over to more important things.

We truly live in the darkest times and I'm scared.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/25/2025, 5:29 PM
@kylo0607 - "Wahhhh we got a new movie. Darkest times!11!"
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 11/25/2025, 5:41 PM
@kylo0607 - You think you are scared? Think about the republicans. The right knows they aren't getting back in the office any time soon after his term is over.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/25/2025, 5:24 PM
This is not enough to save his Presidency! Thanks to him, no one will be able to afford to see the new Rush Hour.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/25/2025, 5:29 PM
HE HAS THE MIND OF A CHILD.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/25/2025, 5:36 PM
@Lisa89 - Why insult children like that?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/25/2025, 5:29 PM
He Just saved his presidency
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/25/2025, 5:31 PM
AH YEAH BITCHHOLES!

Peace in the Middle East, WWIII practically averted and to top it all off RUSH HOUR 4!

Epstein what? I don't even know what list you're even talking about. That ain't even news. Rush Hour MFing 4 baby. That's the big news this week. I don't even care if Trump, Ratner, Tucker and Chan are on the list.

All sins are washed away now my child.
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/25/2025, 5:36 PM
Lmao looks like Oscar Isaac won’t be in anymore WBD or paramount Movies either anymore
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 11/25/2025, 5:37 PM
Donald Trump is now the absolute most based of all of Epstein's clients!

BRING ON RUSH HOUR 4!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 5:37 PM
Lol, real life is ridiculous right now.

Also not surprised a creep in Brett Ratner is close with Trump and is even doing a documentary about his wife…

However I know he’s directed all 3 films as of now but if you are going to proceed with a fourth one then keep him far away and get someone else who can bring new & fresh energy to the franchise.

Also bring back Don Cheadle for a bigger role too!!.

?si=ZNDiIxxmaPgqxpYz
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 5:40 PM
Rush Hour films ranking…

1.Rush Hour 2
2.Rush Hour
3.Rush Hour 3

User Comment Image

