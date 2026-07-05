Rumor: Marvel Studios' X-Men Reboot Is Eyeing Sabrina Carpenter To Play The MCU's Emma Frost

For weeks now, rumours have been swirling that Marvel Studios is looking to cast Emma Frost in Jake Schreier's upcoming X-Men reboot. There's rarely smoke without fire, and two names have so far been linked to the role.

Those are Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney and The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, both of whom would be a good fit for the villain-turned-hero. While some fans have pointed out that The White Queen is British, she is, in fact, American, and Grant Morrison's New X-Men run established that her English accent is an affectation.

Now, following reports that actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter is on Marvel Studios' radar, there are rumblings online that she's in the mix to play the Hellfire Club member who later leads the Hellions and X-Men in the comics.

It's an intriguing choice, though whether Carpenter will make room in her schedule for a role in a major MCU movie is another matter altogether. Right now, it's probably best to think of these names as a wishlist, as we know from The Fantastic Four: First Steps that just because actors are being eyed for a role does not necessarily mean they'll come anywhere close to signing up.

Emma Frost is one of Marvel's most complex and compelling mutants, evolving from a ruthless villain into a respected hero and leader of the X-Men. First appearing as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma possesses powerful telepathic abilities and acquired the secondary mutation to transform her body into organic diamond, making her nearly indestructible.

Known for her sharp wit and icy demeanour, she's served as a teacher, mentor, and protector of mutantkind, as well as one of Cyclops' main love interests.

"We’re talking about things, we’re thinking about things," X-Men director Jake Schreier recently said. "I can tell you most of the stuff that gets posted online, I don’t know where it comes from, because it doesn’t come from our room, and it isn't what we're discussing. But there is a process.”

Schreier has pointed to Chris Claremont as a key source of inspiration, and we can likely expect a similar vibe to his Uncanny X-Men relaunch. In 1975, it put characters like Colossus, Storm, and Nightcrawler front and centre alongside familiar faces, such as Cyclops and Wolverine.

It's previously been reported that the movie will feature a lineup similar to X-Men '97, though there's also chatter about us getting the original five "First Class" mutants. That may ultimately hinge on whether we're getting a teenage team or a pre-established group of heroes.

X-Men doesn't have a release date, but is rumoured to begin shooting this year for a 2028 debut.