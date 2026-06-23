Digger: Tom Cruise Is Unrecognizable In New Posters; Plus Epic Retrospective Trailer Reveals New Footage

Digger: Tom Cruise Is Unrecognizable In New Posters; Plus Epic Retrospective Trailer Reveals New Footage

Warner Bros. has released an epic new Tom Cruise retrospective trailer, revealing new footage from Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger! Plus, we also have three new posters that reveal the trailer launch date!

News
By RohanPatel - Jun 23, 2026 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

For the 40th anniversary of Top Gun last month, Warner Bros. attached a Tom Cruise retrospective trailer that revealed fresh, new footage from Alejandro G. Iñárritu's highly anticipated Digger. Now, the studio has finally released the epic trailer online for all cinema lovers to enjoy!

Plus, Cruise has shared three new posters for his upcoming film and announced that the official trailer will launch on Monday, July 13!

It has also been confirmed that the Digger trailer will be attached to IMAX screenings of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which debuts the weekend of July 17. Because Cruise's latest is also set for a massive IMAX release, it makes perfect sense to preview the film ahead of one of the biggest theatrical launches of the year, on the biggest screen imaginable.

According to the studio, Digger is described as a "comedy of catastrophic proportions" from four-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The film follows Digger Rockwell (Tom Cruise), the most powerful man in the world, who tries to prove he is humanity’s savior before his own disaster destroys everything.

During CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Crusie teased, "This kind of movie is why I wanted to make movies…I have to say, it took 40 years for me to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell," He also expressed excitment for finally getting an opportunity to work with Iñárritu, "His voice in cinema is extraordinary, and I'm so honored to work with you and inspired by what you create, my friend."

Iñárritu heaped praise on Cruise as well, "We know that he is fearless, the stunts, the planes, the jumps, but I have to say, embodying this character, I think this is another kind of fearless.

In addition to Tom Cruise, the impressive supporting cast features Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall; The Zone of Interest), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski; 10 Cloverfield Lane), Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man; Call Me by Your Name), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog; Killers of the Flower Moon), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me; The Portable Door), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal; Nightcrawler), Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon; Mothering Sunday), Robert John Burke (RoboCop 3; Thinner), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim; The Dark Knight Rises), and Pip Torrens (The Crown; Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

We last saw Maverick in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which marked his final appearance as Ethan Hunt in his blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise. The film grossed nearly $600 million globally.

It's still up in the air what Cruise has planned for after Digger, but he's been rumored for a number of projects, including Top Gun 3 and a number of projects with frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, including an original action-thriller film with franchise potential, an original song-and-dance musical, and a film centered around Cruise's breakout Tropic Thunder character, Les Grossman.

Digger hits theaters on October 2!

Watch the new teaser below:

image host

image host

image host

We’ve never trusted a man more. Tom Cruise is DIGGER. #DiggerMovie — only in theaters this October.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
Rogue Trooper Reviews Tease 2000 AD Adaptation That's Just As Epic As Big Budget Comic Book Movies
Related:

Rogue Trooper Reviews Tease 2000 AD Adaptation That's Just As Epic As Big Budget Comic Book Movies
Mark Hamill's Twisted Metal Role Might Be Even Crazier Than The Joker
Recommended For You:

Mark Hamill's Twisted Metal Role Might Be Even Crazier Than The Joker

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2026, 10:08 PM
Cruise can be pretty funny, so I'm willing to give it a chance. Dude was great in Tropic Thunder.
Baf
Baf - 6/23/2026, 10:20 PM
So, I've seen a lot of Tom Cruise movies. That said, Digger may be the first Tom Cruise movie I see because Tom Cruise is in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 10:28 PM
That was a great retrospective trailer imo…

Say what you want about his personal beliefs but Cruise is a movie star and perhaps one of if not the last remaining one in Hollywood so can’t wait to see him tackle this role after having aced so many in the past (Vincent from Collateral being a particular favorite of mine).

Anyway in regards to the film , I feel this is Innaritu trying to do his own “Dr Strangelove” which I think might be more niche then they expect it to be honestly even with Cruise’s involvement though I’m definitely intrigued enough as of now to check it out or atleast the trailer that is!!.
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 6/23/2026, 10:43 PM
Right amount of confusion to intrigue me
Kadara
Kadara - 6/23/2026, 10:54 PM
Trailer starts at 2:40. I've never seen a bad movie starring Tom Cruise so, looking forward to this one too. Off topic , are people enjoying the World Cup? All the stars are cooking, even CR7 now!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder