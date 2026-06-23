Digger: Tom Cruise Is Unrecognizable In New Posters; Plus Epic Retrospective Trailer Reveals New Footage

For the 40th anniversary of Top Gun last month, Warner Bros. attached a Tom Cruise retrospective trailer that revealed fresh, new footage from Alejandro G. Iñárritu's highly anticipated Digger. Now, the studio has finally released the epic trailer online for all cinema lovers to enjoy!

Plus, Cruise has shared three new posters for his upcoming film and announced that the official trailer will launch on Monday, July 13!

It has also been confirmed that the Digger trailer will be attached to IMAX screenings of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which debuts the weekend of July 17. Because Cruise's latest is also set for a massive IMAX release, it makes perfect sense to preview the film ahead of one of the biggest theatrical launches of the year, on the biggest screen imaginable.

According to the studio, Digger is described as a "comedy of catastrophic proportions" from four-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The film follows Digger Rockwell (Tom Cruise), the most powerful man in the world, who tries to prove he is humanity’s savior before his own disaster destroys everything.

During CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Crusie teased, "This kind of movie is why I wanted to make movies…I have to say, it took 40 years for me to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell," He also expressed excitment for finally getting an opportunity to work with Iñárritu, "His voice in cinema is extraordinary, and I'm so honored to work with you and inspired by what you create, my friend."

Iñárritu heaped praise on Cruise as well, "We know that he is fearless, the stunts, the planes, the jumps, but I have to say, embodying this character, I think this is another kind of fearless."

In addition to Tom Cruise, the impressive supporting cast features Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall; The Zone of Interest), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski; 10 Cloverfield Lane), Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man; Call Me by Your Name), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog; Killers of the Flower Moon), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me; The Portable Door), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal; Nightcrawler), Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon; Mothering Sunday), Robert John Burke (RoboCop 3; Thinner), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim; The Dark Knight Rises), and Pip Torrens (The Crown; Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

We last saw Maverick in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which marked his final appearance as Ethan Hunt in his blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise. The film grossed nearly $600 million globally.

It's still up in the air what Cruise has planned for after Digger, but he's been rumored for a number of projects, including Top Gun 3 and a number of projects with frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, including an original action-thriller film with franchise potential, an original song-and-dance musical, and a film centered around Cruise's breakout Tropic Thunder character, Les Grossman.

Digger hits theaters on October 2!

Watch the new teaser below: