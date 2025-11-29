"He's A Good Human Being": Thomas Jane Opens Up On Working With Armie Hammer On FRONTIER CRUCIBLE (Exclusive)

Frontier Crucible comes our way from the producer of Bone Tomahawk and kicks off with a wagon carrying crucial medical supplies that need transport through hostile territory. The only man who can guide it through to its destination is Merrick Beckford, but to get there, he’ll need to enlist the help of a trio of dangerous outlaws hell-bent on survival.

However, when they accidentally kill an Apache scout, all bets are off, and survival is the name of the game in director Travis Mills's Western thriller.

The cast features Thomas Jane, William H. Macy, Armie Hammer, Eli Brown, Ryan Masson, Zane Holtz, Eddie Spears, and two star-making turns from relative newcomers Myles Clohessy and Mary Stickley. You can pre-order Frontier Crucible now on Apple TV.

It's no secret that Hammer has been caught up in various controversies; no criminal charges were ever filed, but he was hit with multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2021 that derailed his acting career. Now, though, after spending some time away from the spotlight to work on himself, The Lone Ranger star is looking to return to Hollywood.

The actor delivers a great performance in Frontier Crucible and has terrific chemistry with Jane. When we spoke with The Punisher star earlier this week, we asked about their dynamic on set, and he told us this about working with Hammer and why he believes his co-star deserves the chance to prove himself:

"Armie is terrific. He's an erudite, very intelligent, educated, creative, artist. He's a great guy. I had a blast. You know, he's done a lot of work on himself, and it shows. People either get beat down by life, or they rise to the occasion. And Armie has risen to the occasion. He's a good human being, and I like to see that. We all have challenges. We've all got our our road to hoe, right? How you do it and what you do with it is what really counts." "If I were in trouble, Armie would be one of the guys that I could call, and I know that he'd be there. When you get beat up, it tends to make you humble, and I've been through it, and I know that it makes us better people." "We made cowboy coffee every day. We didn't have trailers, so we would show up and grab firewood wherever we could, and we'd build a little pit, and we'd make cowboy coffee every morning. We'd keep that fire going, and the other actors would come around. We were shooting in the fall, so it would get chilly at night. That fire became the central fire that we would all dance around as we were making the movie. That was Armie, you know, one day just going to build a fire, and we were out in the middle of goddamn nowhere. We did that every day."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jane tells us about what draws him to the Western genre, the movie's practical effects, and explains why he doesn't believe he was well-cast as Frank Castle in 2004's The Punisher.

Frontier Crucible arrives in theaters and on Digital on December 5, 2025.