"Ana de Almost": JOHN WICK Fans Aren't Impressed With Hot Toys' New BALLERINA Eve Macarro Figure

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and follows Eve Macarro, who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Early reports of issues on set led to increased scepticism among fans. However, Lionsgate would later deny that Chad Stahelski had to step in and take over from Len Wiseman, a filmmaker with a spotty track record at best (his credits include Underworld and Total Recall).

Regardless, Ballerina opened to largely positive reviews—it sits at a "Certified Fresh" 75% on Rotten Tomatoes—even if it struggled to recapture the success of the John Wick franchise, thanks to a disappointing $137.2 million worldwide.

Hot Toys recently unveiled its take on Ana de Armas's Eve, and the response has been mixed, to say the least. "Ana de Almost," wrote one fan, with another adding, "What if we took one of the most beautiful women [in] the world and made her not that?" One collector went as far as to declare, "Millie Bobby Brown as Ballerina!"

Hot Toys is a company known for its accuracy, and while this figure is definitely a little...off...it should still be a must-buy for those of you who loved Ballerina and what Eve brought to the world of John Wick.

Still, when these 1/6th scale figures cost hundreds of dollars each, it's easy enough to see why fans expect better from the Hong Kong-based toy maker.

In the movie, De Armas played Eve Macarro, a skilled ballerina transformed into a deadly assassin trained by the Ruska Roma. Fueled by a burning desire to avenge her father’s death, she embarks on a perilous journey through a world of ruthless assassins and hidden agendas. Her quest for vengeance leads her to confront dangerous opponents, including the formidable Chancellor.

You can take a closer look at this divisive Ballerina figure in the Instagram gallery below.

Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Eve Macarro Collectable Figure, a stunning tribute to this captivating character. Crafted with exceptional attention to detail, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and mid-length dark brown hair implantation made of wool material for added realism. The meticulously tailored costume captures Eve’s fierce yet elegant style, including a coat adorned with button details, a high-neck top, tailored pants, and rugged boots. To allow for dynamic display options, the figure includes 13 interchangeable hands, enabling collectors to recreate Eve’s combat movements and signature poses. Weapons include a katana, two pistols with removable magazines, and a flamethrower with fire effect, which can be paired with the reflective fireproof jacket to replicate her intense action scenes. A ballerina music box is also included, symbolising Eve’s connection to her past. The figure is completed by a specially designed snow-themed magnetic base, allowing collectors to pose the figure in dynamic poses without restraints.

Limited to 2,500 units only available in select markets, this stunning Eve Macarro collectable figure is a must-have for fans of the John Wick universe. Don’t miss the chance to add this masterpiece to your collection!