MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING IMAX Opening Day Fan Event Announced; Tickets To Go On Sale Early

After dropping all of those character posters yesterday, Paramount has announced that they are hosting am IMAX Opening Day Fan Event for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - with no trailers!

By RohanPatel - Apr 25, 2025 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Mission: Impossible

Paramount has announced today that they are hosting an IMAX Opening Day Fan Event for their upcoming Tom Cruise blockbuster Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on Thursday, May 22 at 2 PM (local time)! 

Attendees will also receive a 14x20 dual-sided exclusive collector's print. 

They also implore fans to arrive early because these screenings will have NO trailers or commercials attached - I repeat, NO trailers or ads - meaning as soon as it hits 2 PM, the movie will start and you'll be in for the most action-packed thrillride of the year!  

Tickets for the exclusive IMAX event will go on sale this coming Sunday, April 27th at 6 AM PST / 9 AM EST.

They can be purchased at www.imax.com/missionimpossible, or at any exhibitor websites and mobile apps as well as third party ticketing platforms like Fandango or participating IMAX box offices.

If you can't make the IMAX Opening Day Fan Event, don't worry, tickets for the film's wide release will officially go on sale Monday!

Plus, check out an awesome new artwork poster below!

In our review of the previous installment, Dead Reckoning, we said, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, heartfelt emotion, awe-inspiring performances, and an exhilarating chemistry opposite new leading lady Hayley Atwell that’ll have you begging for more. This is one Mission we’ll always choose to accept! Bring on Part Two!"

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

McQuarrie helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; IthacaBand of Brothers).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters and IMAX on May 23!

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Runtime Revealed As New Cast Posters Drop; Tickets On Sale Monday!
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Runtime Revealed As New Cast Posters Drop; Tickets On Sale Monday!
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Stars Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Tease Brutal -40° Shoot In Svalbard
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Stars Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Tease Brutal -40° Shoot In Svalbard

