MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Runtime Revealed As New Cast Posters Drop; Tickets On Sale Monday!

This Memorial Day, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as Ethan Hunt and his elite team of IMF agents defy the odds yet again to save the world from the unprecedented apocalyptic threat presented by The Entity.

Paramount has just released fifteen new character posters from the upcoming Christopher McQuarrie-directed blockbuster, offering an awesome new look at every major character from the upcoming blockbuster, including Tom Cruise ("Ethan Hunt"), Hayley Atwell ("Grace"), Ving Rhames ("Luther Stickell"), Simon Pegg ("Benji Dunn"), Esai Morales ("Gabriel"), Pom Klementieff ("Paris"), Henry Czerny ("Eugene Kittridge"), Nick Offerman ("Sydney"), Hannah Waddingham ("Regina"), Tramell Tillman ("Barnes"), Angela Bassett ("Erika Sloane"), Shea Whigham ("Briggs"), Greg Tarzan Davis ("Degas"), with Rolf Saxon ("William Donloe") and Lucy Tulugarjuk ("Inuk Elder").

The studio has also announced that tickets will officially go on sale this coming Monday, April 28, allowing fans to book their seats well in advance of the film's Memorial Day weekend launch date. The film has been shot in IMAX, so it would probably be best to check it out in that format, if possible.

Additionally, following some speculation online, ComicBook has been able to confirm that the next installment in Cruise's long-running franchise will be his longest Mission yet, clocking in with a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

In our Dead Reckoning review, we said, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, heartfelt emotion, awe-inspiring performances, and an exhilarating chemistry opposite new leading lady Hayley Atwell that’ll have you begging for more. This is one Mission we’ll always choose to accept! Bring on Part Two!"

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

McQuarrie helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; Ithaca; Band of Brothers).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters and IMAX on May 23!

Check out all fifteen new character posters below!