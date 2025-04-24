MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Runtime Revealed As New Cast Posters Drop; Tickets On Sale Monday!

Paramount has released fifteen new character posters from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, spotlighting every major character from the upcoming blockbuster. Plus, we have an official runtime!

By RohanPatel - Apr 24, 2025 12:04 PM EST
This Memorial Day, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as Ethan Hunt and his elite team of IMF agents defy the odds yet again to save the world from the unprecedented apocalyptic threat presented by The Entity.

Paramount has just released fifteen new character posters from the upcoming Christopher McQuarrie-directed blockbuster, offering an awesome new look at every major character from the upcoming blockbuster, including Tom Cruise ("Ethan Hunt"), Hayley Atwell ("Grace"), Ving Rhames ("Luther Stickell"), Simon Pegg ("Benji Dunn"), Esai Morales ("Gabriel"), Pom Klementieff ("Paris"), Henry Czerny ("Eugene Kittridge"), Nick Offerman ("Sydney"), Hannah Waddingham ("Regina"), Tramell Tillman ("Barnes"), Angela Bassett ("Erika Sloane"), Shea Whigham ("Briggs"), Greg Tarzan Davis ("Degas"), with Rolf Saxon ("William Donloe") and Lucy Tulugarjuk ("Inuk Elder").

The studio has also announced that tickets will officially go on sale this coming Monday, April 28, allowing fans to book their seats well in advance of the film's Memorial Day weekend launch date. The film has been shot in IMAX, so it would probably be best to check it out in that format, if possible. 

Additionally, following some speculation online, ComicBook has been able to confirm that the next installment in Cruise's long-running franchise will be his longest Mission yet, clocking in with a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. 

In our Dead Reckoning review, we said, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, heartfelt emotion, awe-inspiring performances, and an exhilarating chemistry opposite new leading lady Hayley Atwell that’ll have you begging for more. This is one Mission we’ll always choose to accept! Bring on Part Two!"

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

McQuarrie helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; IthacaBand of Brothers).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters and IMAX on May 23!

Check out all fifteen new character posters below!

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Related:

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/24/2025, 12:26 PM
SPOILER for the last movie:

Ilsa’s death seemed purposefully underwhelming(and Ethan didn’t seem terribly affected). I keep expecting she will pop back in, but if this is the last movie…not sure they will.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/24/2025, 12:27 PM
@FrankenDad - I agree.
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 4/24/2025, 12:35 PM
@FrankenDad - The only way Ilsa's death would not be a poorly-written, nonsensical exit that wasn't appropriately handled, and I believe McQuarry is above that, is if it was a gambit to fool the AI. If the AI is so advanced that it tracks all possible futures, the way to defeat it might be to take Ilsa off the board in a fakeout so the AI won't factor her in anymore to its peril. The new film was written at the same time as the previous one - I'd bet good money that it'll have Ilsa's return but that will obviously not even be hinted at in the marketing so it can be a surprise.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/24/2025, 12:36 PM
@FrankenDad - Why does everyone care so much about Isla? Is she really that hot lol. Yeah she’s a likeable character and Rebecca Ferguson has done a good in the role but if she doesn’t return, I won’t lose sleep over it. Also he did mourn her death because the next scene we see Ethan having a quiet moment to himself on the rooftop that he shared with her earlier on in the film. Visual storytelling guys cmon. 🤦🏿‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 12:32 PM
I can’t believe that they brought back Rolf Saxon’s William Donloe from the first MI in this…

Also it seems like he might still be stationed in Alaska which is where Henry Czerny’s Kittredge sent him as punishment for the NOC list being stolen from right under his nose so poor guy lol.

User Comment Image

Also , I really enjoyed Esai Morales’s Gabriel in Dead Reckoning to the point that he might be near Davian & Solomon Lane for me as best villains in the franchise…

I hope we get more details about his & Ethans shared past and how Marie was involved in it in this.

Anyway , it being near 3 hours though isn’t surprising especially if it is indeed the final Mission movie atleast for Cruise.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/24/2025, 12:34 PM
Can’t wait for this. This will be the movie extravaganza of the year. It’s gonna be emotional. 29 years since this franchise began and it’s evolved into something beautiful. Mission impossible is the pinnacle of what the action genre can deliver to its audience. What Cruise and Mcquarrie have done with these last few instalments has been nothing short of breathtaking and dead reckoning is my favourite entry in the series. Roll on part 2!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 12:38 PM
Mission impossible film ranking (favorite to least).

1.Rogue Nation
2.Fallout
3.Dead Reckoning/Ghost Protocol
4.Mission Impossible 3
5.Mission Impossible
6.Mission Impossible 2

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/24/2025, 12:39 PM
Dime piece
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

