LILO & STITCH To Easily Beat MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING At Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

As Memorial Day weekend nears, the latest box office figures point to Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch making short work of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney

After Sinners overperformed, Thunderbolts* underperformed, and Final Destination Bloodlines proved there's plenty of life left in that classic horror franchise, this Memorial Day weekend will see Experiment 626 go head-to-head with Ethan Hunt.

However, according to Variety, Lilo & Stitch looks set to make short work of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Opening weekend estimates point to the latest live-action Disney movie vastly exceeding initial $120 million projections with a massive $150 million - $160 million domestic haul over four days. Tom Cruise's last Mission movie, meanwhile, is eying a respectable $75 million - $85 million debut.

Lilo & Stitch is expected to earn $125 million overseas, taking its global total to upwards of $275 million by Monday. As for The Final Reckoning, Cruise's movies always do big numbers overseas, and it should kick off its run with a mighty $200 million worldwide. 

A big problem for the latter movie is that it reportedly cost $400 million to produce, meaning the only way it can turn a profit is by beating Fallout's $791 million to become the highest-grossing Mission movie to date. Dead Reckoning Part One was steamrolled by "Barbenheimer" (Barbie and Oppenheimer) in 2023, grossing only $570 million worldwide against a $300 million budget. 

Lilo & Stitch looks set to be a hit with adults and children (a scarily realistic Hot Toys figure has even been revealed today, as you'll see below), and there's already chatter about a follow-up. 

An excerpt from a recent Wall Street Journal article reveals, "Disney is so confident in 'Lilo & Stitch' that it is already thinking about sequels. 'It feels like it’s going to work very well, and it’s the kind of property that lends itself to more,' said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, who oversees the company’s film business."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 80%. Lilo & Stitch holds a 74% score. 

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Which of these movies will you be watching in theaters this Memorial Day weekend?

MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/21/2025, 1:51 PM
I’ll watch MI over the other option any day if the week
gulducati
gulducati - 5/21/2025, 1:59 PM
@MuadDib - And the target market for L&S will state the exact opposite thing you just did.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/21/2025, 2:24 PM
@MuadDib - somebody get his man his cookie!
archstar
archstar - 5/21/2025, 1:53 PM
I wasn't first again..hOw
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2025, 2:20 PM
@archstar - get over it get no prize for it
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 5/21/2025, 1:54 PM
Cruise control.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/21/2025, 2:01 PM

Apples to oranges. Completely different audiences.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/21/2025, 2:27 PM
@DocSpock -

Besides the toddlers dragged to The Final Reckoning by their ignorant trashy parents.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/21/2025, 2:49 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Remember, kiddo…it’s like I told you…

Women LOVE weirdos who post whiny crybaby shit on comic book movie websites 20-50 times a day.

Really.

They do.

I promise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 2:08 PM
Cool , sounds good for both films thus far though I’m not that surprised by Lilo & Stitch surpassing MI on opening weekend since one should never underestimate the power of nostalgia or little kids dragging their parents to see a movie they want to watch haha.

Anyway , I got my Sunday tickets for Final Reckoning so can’t wait to check it out while I can wait for Lilo & Stitch on streaming!!.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/21/2025, 2:10 PM
I'm seeing both. I love MI and the wife and I are kids at heart so Lilo and Stitch is a go. Sidenote- really wish Paramount would have learned there lesson from last time and gave MI more room to breathe.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2025, 2:14 PM
@Steel86 - Could not have this said this better! And i 100% agreed. trying to get the wife to see Stich with me lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 2:32 PM
@Steel86 - that’s great , I feel one should never fully grow up…

User Comment Image

I wish they did the same with MI also but I think that could be said about summer blockbusters in general right now since it’s a pretty crowded slate.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 5/21/2025, 2:10 PM
The new MI is quality like
Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2025, 2:13 PM
Paramount did the same stupid shit back in 2016 with Star Trek Beyond, where they want to go up against animated films all on the same day.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2025, 2:16 PM
User Comment Image

This was never going to be close, and this is coming from a Diehard MI fan. Freaking didnt learn a damn thing about getting destroyed by Barbenheimer. Its a real shame too

Ill be there Friday to support
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2025, 2:21 PM
Hottoys should have learned there lesson with grogu movable mouth samething may happen with stitch ?si=_a2LncfvVtE43l0i
Polaris
Polaris - 5/21/2025, 2:27 PM
Dead Reckoning disappointed me so I'm in no rush to watch this one
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 2:34 PM
@Polaris - that’s unfortunate…

I thought it was the weakest of the McQuarrie films but still liked it quite a bit.

I’m a bit cautiously optimistic about this given some stuff I have heard honestly though so we’ll see
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/21/2025, 2:27 PM
They don’t really do that well, the MI films. Not as well as you’d think.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/21/2025, 2:32 PM
Why would people like to watch similar but watered down and inferior remakes/reimaginings?

Think of some of your 10 to 100 favorite movies.

Imagine they all get remade and released by 2031.

All the remakes are pretty similar to their originals, only with changes to events, dialogue, new and less funny humor, missing characters, etc.

Why pay for those?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 2:38 PM
Mission impossible franchise rankings (favorite to least)…

1.Rogue Nation
2.Fallout
3.Dead Reckoning/Ghost Protocol
4.Mission Impossible 3
5.Mission Impossible
6.Mission Impossible 2.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/21/2025, 2:44 PM
Seen The Final Reckoning twice now in the UK, with Friday 3rd viewing and Saturday 4th one (IMAX) booked.

Trying to do my part and support good cinema.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/21/2025, 2:48 PM
My AMC only has one Dolby Cinema theater in it and they gave it to Lilo & Stitch instead of Mission Impossible. I'm so mad.

