MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING And LILO & STITCH's CinemaScores Have Been Revealed

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING And LILO & STITCH's CinemaScores Have Been Revealed

With Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch now playing in theaters, CinemaScores for both movies have been revealed. We also have an update on their respective box office hauls...

News
By JoshWilding - May 24, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Mission: Impossible

It's shaping up to be a huge Memorial Day weekend at the North American box office. While Lilo & Stitch will easily defeat Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the latter movie has received better reviews from critics. 

Audiences, however, appear to feel differently...based on their respective CinemaScores, at least.

As a reminder, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies. After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction.

Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Lilo & Stitch has been awarded an "A" grade, the same score given to Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Cruella, and The Little Mermaid. It's also placed higher than Mufasa: The Lion King and Jungle Cruise (A-) and Snow White (B+).

When it comes to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, it has an "A-," putting it on par with Mission: Impossible 3, Ghost Protocol, and Rogue Nation

However, Tom Cruise's last ride as Ethan Hunt ranks lower than Fallout and Dead Reckoning Part One (A), but above Mission: Impossible (B+), and Mission: Impossible 2 (B).

In terms of box office, current estimates point to a four-day opening of $170 million - $180 million for Lilo & Stitch, with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailing behind with $78 million.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Lilo & Stitch executive producer Jonathan Eirich revealed when the decision was made to pivot to a theatrical release for what was once a Disney+ Original.

"It was an ongoing conversation and a process," he confirmed. "It wasn’t official-official until right before D23, so that’s when we sort of landed on what the release date was going to be and revealing Stitch to the world. But it was always being discussed, and I think there was always a conversation about which way it would go."

Director Dean Fleischer Camp added, "I was so happy when I found that out because, sure, it will reach a different type of audience [on streaming] or whatever, but I think we’re always trying to make a movie that you would want to see with a big group in a big theater and feel all the feelings together. The movie is about Ohana and all those things, so it really enhances the experience."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 80%. Lilo & Stitch holds a 70% score. 

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Have you seen either of these movies yet? If so, let us know your spoiler-free thoughts below. 

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING - The Biggest Easter Eggs & References Revealed - SPOILERS
Related:

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING - The Biggest Easter Eggs & References Revealed - SPOILERS
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Review: ”Tom Cruise Delivers The Epic Finale We’ve Been Waiting For”
Recommended For You:

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Review: ”Tom Cruise Delivers The Epic Finale We’ve Been Waiting For”

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/24/2025, 9:32 AM
A ranks lower than B? I'm not that high, and I just smoked
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/24/2025, 9:48 AM
Movie rank and cinema score critics mean crap these days half theater was full 1030 am see Lilo and stitch and theater was still having people coming see lilooo stitch .,

It was good didn’t like ending didn’t like how scientist alien was villian in movie good movie not as good as original ending could have been better if stitch said ?si=CcMCxxbm8Z-ua6-d took out some good quotes in animated to live action
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/24/2025, 9:51 AM
@dragon316 - despite rotten tomatoes and critics score lillo and stitch it’s possible it will do better compared mission impossible people choose what they see and like and go by cinema score we may as well like avatar movies , and transformers 1 and thunderbolts will have done better with score of 80 something.,

I’m not at all excited for fantastic four at all
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/24/2025, 10:08 AM
I was Bored had to see for myself went saw Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Bore boring less action than Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

Nothing but Close Up Shots of everyone talking for 2 Hours and 49 Minutes. The underwater sub scene dragged and boring. The Two planes scene was also underwhelming acting.

The Entity was a terrible villain.

I was so bored I almost walked out 3 times. The General Audience will NEVER be able to watch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning second time.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/24/2025, 10:15 AM
@AllsGood - I agree with this Critics Review Fangirl Freakout.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is the weakest of the eight-film franchise, with an unnecessarily complicated plot that lacks an emotional arc. It almost feels like they forgot what made previous films so great, the camaraderie of the team.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder