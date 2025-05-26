MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Ending Explained By Director - And Why Post-Credits Scene Was Cut

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie has explained the movie's final moments and reveals why Tom Cruise made the call to scrap a planned post-credits scene shoot...

By JoshWilding - May 26, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning concludes with the good guys saving the day, and Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt getting his hands on the AI Entity that very brought the world to its knees.

The IMF team meets in Trafalgar Square, Grace gives Ethan the drive, and he walks off into the crowd, perhaps ready for his next mission or to take a well-earned break. Either way, the door is left open for another adventure, and if that doesn't happen, then it's a solid, open-ended way to conclude the character's story (he's out there somewhere...we just don't know where).

In an interview with USA Today (via ActioNewz.com), Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie explained, "What I love about the way it ends is the way it ends. We've always wanted to end a 'Mission' that way, but you can't make these movies do things they don't want to do. 'Mission' has a mind of its own."

There's no post-credits scene setting up a potential sequel, but we came very close to getting one, according to the filmmaker. However, while McQuarrie and Cruise were gearing up to shoot a stinger, that changed days before when the actor was shown the last 10 minutes of the movie. 

"I came to Tom and I said, 'Look, normally I would want you to see the whole movie before I showed this to you, but we're about to shoot this coda in a couple of days and just look at this bit,'" McQuarrie recalled. "He said, 'You know what, you can cancel Saturday's work because this is the end of the movie. This is it.'"

Unfortunately, he declined to reveal what might have been. "I’m not going to say because it could end up in another movie," McQuarrie teased.

This would have been the first Mission: Impossible movie to include a post-credits scene. With so much uncertainty surrounding the franchise's future (Cruise has left Paramount Pictures to develop projects for Warner Bros.), it might have set up a movie that never comes to fruition. 

In other news, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has weighed in with his glowing review of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning:

Went to see 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' in IMAX. It begins with Tom greeting the audience and ends with a glance he throws our way. This wasn’t a film about Ethan Hunt saving the world from the threat of digital domination — it was a film about Tom Cruise, putting his life on the line in a desperate struggle to save cinema itself, which is slowly vanishing from the world. It was the movie of a man who lives and breathes film. I still want to see him keep making the impossible, possible. I hope this series continues. At 61, I’m proud to be a follower of Tom, who’s 62.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," reads the brief synopsis for the movie. 

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is now playing in theaters. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2025, 10:30 AM
I liked it after the first viewing, after the second time I liked it even more. A very fitting to the end of this franchise. Also Kojima gets it. He saved the box office with Top Gun Maverick, he's still making event movies. Sitting at home will never be the same experience EVER
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/26/2025, 10:31 AM
..."and Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt getting his hands on the AI Entity that very brought the world to its knees."

Oh boy, first sentence grammatical errors...
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/26/2025, 10:32 AM
If they'd actually developed Gabriel more as a villain with his backstory and connection to Ethan, then perhaps a prequel could have been interesting showing the original aspect that resulted in Ethan joining the IMF - and perhaps his first mission in which he believed he killed Gabriel.

As for a potential sequel set-up I'd lean to it being members of the Doomsday Cult from The Final Reckoning break Solomon Lane out of confinement as he shares their goals of destroying a majority of the world to bring about peace. This sets the stage for the final confrontation between Solomon Lane and Ethan Hunt. I'd imagine they'd also incorporate them going into a Zero-G environment for stunts, probably in an orbital space station, where the gravity is fluctuating. Effectively you take the under-water stunt of The Final Reckoning and remove the water - so you have gravity going all over the place dealing with things floating and falling.

I think the end of this franchise would be Ethan Hunt becoming the leader of the new IMF with his team being the founders training a new generation of IMF agents. We get a small hint of this with Ethan at the start of Dead Reckoning as he's in the shadows welcoming a new member to the IMF while slightly instructing him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2025, 11:08 AM
Given the open ended nature of the conclusion , it seems like this is the final one for now atleast and if they don’t make another one then it is that overall…

Ultimately , I thought the ending was well done and befitting of the character since it was either going to end with his death (which would have had NTTD comparisons hence maybe they didn’t want to do that) or end in his retirement which he already tried before and it didn’t work out since he always felt he should be out there protecting the world so having him continue to take on missions that we may not see works the best imo.

Anyway , the movie was flawed (moreso then a MI movie has been for me in awhile) but it was still good & emotionally satisfying overall.

