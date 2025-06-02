THUNDERBOLTS* Nears $370 Million Worldwide; LILO & STITCH, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8 Reach Impressive Benchmarks

As Thunderbolts* continues trying to reach $400 million, Lilo & Stitch is rocketing towards $1 billion as Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's attempt to reach profitability continues in earnest.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Deadline

Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning both broke box office records over Memorial Day weekend, though Experiment 626 was the clear winner over Ethan Hunt.

Both movies performed well during their respective second weekends in theaters; Lilo & Stitch earned an estimated $63 million in North America, and with $113.1 million from overseas, its worldwide box office total has risen to $610.8 million. $1+ billion is inevitable, as is a sequel. 

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, meanwhile, earned an additional $27 million stateside, but as with most Tom Cruise movies, it's doing better internationally; so far, Hunt's final adventure has grossed $353.8 million worldwide, but there's a long way to go until the movie reaches profitability. Why? It's estimated to have cost $400 million to shoot.

That was a result of delays caused by 2023's Hollywood strikes. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One similarly underperformed and was another pricey effort, that time due to COVID. If the IMF agent does ever return, it will be with a much smaller budget. 

Both that and Lilo & Stitch faced competition from Karate Kid: Legends, which has earned $47 million globally since opening last Friday.

A Minecraft Movie will likely fall short of $1 billion, but it has made $947.1 million. Sinners, meanwhile, has reached $350.1 million, an impressive feat for an original movie from Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

When it comes to Marvel Studios' latest movie, Thunderbolts*, its run is beginning to wind down, and $400 million appears unlikely. As of this weekend, *The New Avengers has earned $369.6 million worldwide. This one will lose money, but it's also the MCU's best-reviewed title in quite some time. 

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

Can The Fantastic Four: First Steps do better in a month where it will face stiff competition from Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman? That remains to be seen. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning; our lives are the sum of our choices.

Which of these movies did you watch in theaters this past weekend?

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/2/2025, 6:29 AM
OT: Who wrote this new episode [S8 ep 2] of Rick & Morty??? 🤨

Gawddammit!!!!
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2025, 6:33 AM
@KennKathleen - don’t say in credits ? I don’t series not for me
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 6:36 AM
I'm still wanting to go out and see MI:8 but i doubt it's going to fare better than the last one at the box office. One thing is for sure though, Tom Cruise led movies do have legs (pun intended ;) )

Thunderbolts can still likely hit 400 though, but i wonder if they maybe should have waited another week or 2 before the push of the *New Avenger title, or if the current total was already positively affected by that post marketing push.

I'll be quite interested to know how F4 and Superman end up doing as both sides needs the win.

If Superman gets around £500 mill, i'd consider that a win, but i think that's also around how much MoS did back in 2013, and they pivoted from a sequel to an expansion pretty quickly because of that tepid response.

SirReginald
SirReginald - 6/2/2025, 6:37 AM
Should have race-swapped Lilo and Stitch
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/2/2025, 6:43 AM
But people here say Disney is dead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 6:49 AM
Damn man , Lilo & Stitch doing so much business in this day & age shouldn’t be surprising but it is…

Regardless of the quality of the film , it just further shows that nostalgia and kids dragging their parents to the theaters will pretty much always work lol.

Anyway sadly I think Final Reckoning will underperform as Dead Reckoning did…

I had more issues with the film then I’ve had with a MI movie in awhile but I still found it to a good & satisfying (possible) end to this iteration of the franchise!!.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/2/2025, 6:50 AM
This is what you get when people are A: not interested in the brand and B: have no marquee dtaws
Blergh
Blergh - 6/2/2025, 6:52 AM
Recently found out that Thunderbolts was given similar tax incentives to Ant-Man 3. So if word is to be believed the movie essentially funded itself. So if that’s true then at least it’s not losing any money. Still a massive letdown

