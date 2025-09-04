"Something Has Been Written": 24 Revival Gets An Exciting Update From Jack Bauer Actor Kiefer Sutherland

While 24 declined in quality after the show's stellar fifth season, Jack Bauer's adventures still made for compelling viewing. His story ended in the UK-set Live Another Day, when the former CTU agent was helicoptered away by the Russians in exchange for Chloe's life.

The prevailing theory is that Jack was likely facing a death sentence, though he'd escaped worse fates over the years. The series later returned as 24: Legacy, but without Bauer front and centre (he was barely referenced), fans lost interest.

Talking to CJAD 800 Montreal (via ActioNewz.com), actor Kiefer Sutherland shared an update on the long-rumoured 24 revival, confirming that the project has taken one step closer to finally becoming a reality.

"[Showrunner and executive producer] Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that I like," the actor shared. "Before, the material had not been written, so I would have to say, ‘I’m not the one that’s in the way.’ [But] something has been written. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really strong."

Addressing some of the potential complications in making it happen, Sutherland added, "24 was originally with Fox. Now it’s owned by Disney because of what Fox has sold off, and so it has to go through different channels before it’s either approved or disapproved."

He added, "Like everybody else, it’s something I would really like to do. I would like to close that story. It was left kind of wide open. So, fingers crossed. There’s a chance. We’ve taken some considerable steps forward."

If and when 24 does return to our screens, it's unclear whether it would be as a 24-episode "Day 10," a shortened season that still plays out in real-time while jumping around a 24-hour day, or perhaps even a TV movie.

Sutherland played Bauer for eight seasons between 2001 and 2010, and also starred in a TV movie titled 24: Redemption that bridged the gap between the sixth and seventh seasons. The show was a ratings hit and had a sizeable fanbase who would no doubt love to see Jack in action again.

In 2023, the actor pitched a version of 24 that serves as a passing of the baton. "[Showrunner] Howard [Gordon] and I talk all the time and invariably it comes up," he teased. "The idea of him being brought back — I'm just spitballing — I think that's an interesting idea. You introduce a new cast of people in their effort to get him out, and it lives on from that point. There's a lot of ways to go about it."

"I also think it's such a great idea to take a 24-hour moment in somebody's life that is desperate — and that could be a fireman; that could be so many different circumstances," Sutherland continued. "I just think that to do something in real time is so clever — difficult, but clever — that I find it kind of shocking that it hasn't manifested itself into something else and/or bigger."

Stay tuned for updates on 24's future as we have them.