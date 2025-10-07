The Rock's Oscar Hopes May Be Dashed As THE SMASHING MACHINE Looks Set To Make $15 Million Loss

The Rock's Oscar Hopes May Be Dashed As THE SMASHING MACHINE Looks Set To Make $15 Million Loss

The Smashing Machine's disappointing opening weekend has got the trades all in a tizzy, but they each seem to agree that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Oscar hopes are fading after the A24 biopic bombed...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 08:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: TheRingReport.com

There was a time when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could do no wrong in Hollywood. The former WWE Superstar had established himself as one of the world's biggest box office draws, but like many action stars before him, his star has faded in recent years. 

Now, as he looks to establish himself as a "serious" actor, Johnson has taken on a transformative role as UFC fighter Mark Kerr in A24's The Smashing Machine

He was left in tears after receiving a lengthy standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival last month, but reviews have been good, not great (it has a solid 73% on Rotten Tomatoes). That may put a damper on his hopes for major awards success next year, and most pundits seem to agree that he was trying a little too hard to garner awards attention with this role. 

Not helping matters is the fact that The Smashing Machine opened in theaters this past weekend, making a mere $5.9 million at the North American box office.

That's the lowest opening of The Rock's career, and a surprise when initial projections pointed to a $20 million opening. According to Deadline, the movie is expected to lose around $10 million - $15 million when all is said and done, making the $50 million biopic a box office flop. 

Interestingly, it's said that Johnson received only $4 million for his work in The Smashing Machine, a far cry from his usual $20+ million paydays. However, he's said to have given "a portion" of that to co-star Emily Blunt and Kerr, the subject of this story. 

Did Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl derail The Smashing Machine? Box office pundits are divided on that, with Shawn Robbins, director of movie analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory, telling Variety, "There’s not a significant audience crossover between Taylor Swift’s fanbase and a male-driven sports drama. Maybe a small degree of premium-large-format screens weren’t available, but I don’t think it’s related to ‘The Smashing Machine’s’ underperformance."

So, what did derail The Smashing Machine? It appears audiences simply weren't that interested in seeing The Rock's portrayal of the iconic UFC fighter. Likely not helping matters is the fact that Kerr isn't a household name, meaning this movie may have only appealed to those with a pre-existing knowledge of his time in the Octagon.

As for Johnson, much of the goodwill he had with moviegoers and wrestling fans has vanished after he attempted to take over the DCEU with Black Adam and returned to WWE last year with the intention of stealing Cody Rhodes' spotlight. 

Taking to social media, The Rock wrote, "In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity."

You can read Johnson's comments in full below. 

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable In First CHRISTY Trailer; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
Related:

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable In First CHRISTY Trailer; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
THE RIP: Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Reunite In First Trailer For Joe Carnahan's Intense New Thriller
Recommended For You:

THE RIP: Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Reunite In First Trailer For Joe Carnahan's Intense New Thriller

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/7/2025, 8:47 PM
Why would he be considered for an oscar for starring in a box office flop with mediocre reviews? 🧐
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 10/7/2025, 8:48 PM
Since when has box office results mattered for the Oscars?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 10/7/2025, 9:09 PM
@BreakTheCode -
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2025, 9:41 PM
@BreakTheCode - This movie doesn’t check the right boxes for today’s Academy.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 10/7/2025, 8:51 PM
Is there anything definitive here showing The Rock’s Oscar chances have actually diminished? The movie’s box office might make a campaign harder, but that’s still pure speculation. This headline is misleading.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/7/2025, 8:51 PM
So the Oscars take ok account Box Office ? Or Josh Is bailing on meds Again because of this Teresa May swimsuit affair?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/7/2025, 8:56 PM
If box office results mattered at all to 'the academy' then 'ENDGAME' would have won all the awards.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2025, 9:03 PM
Didn't that trans film which nobody knew existed win like 2 Oscar's last year?
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 10/7/2025, 9:05 PM
Glad to see I'm not the only one wondering why the box office is suddenly a deciding factor in how Oscar judges make their decisions.
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 10/7/2025, 9:07 PM
It’s TAKE a 15 million dollar loss. You don’t make on a loss…
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 10/7/2025, 9:09 PM
So, he should run for president now? This guy is ridiculous. So happy this flopped.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder