Minions And Monsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Despicable Me Spin-Off Looks Set For $80M US Debut

Minions And Monsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Despicable Me Spin-Off Looks Set For $80M US Debut

The latest instalment in the Minions franchise arrives in US theaters this week, and the movie looks set for an impressive domestic box office debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2026 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Via Toonado.com

Illumination's Minions and Monsters arrives in US theaters this weekend, and the family-friendly animated adventure has generated a very impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

The embargo actually lifted over the weekend, but only a handful of reviews had been posted to the aggregator up until this evening. Now, with 52 verdicts counted, the Despicabe Me spin-off is sitting at 92% on RT.

This makes Minions and Monsters the most positively reviewed Illumination title yet.

The movie opened last weekend at the international box office with $10 million from 10 markets, and will expand to another 59 territories over the weekend. According to the latest estimates, M&M looks set to take in $80 million from 4,000 North American theaters during the five-day holiday frame.

Have a look at some of the reviews and reactions below.

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024’s funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park.

The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination’s Academy Award nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/30/2026, 9:33 PM
Let’s hear it minion fatigue
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/30/2026, 9:34 PM
@dragon316 - sequel fatigue
GComix85
GComix85 - 6/30/2026, 9:36 PM
People talking about the Toy Story franchise overstaying its welcome when the Despicable Me/Minion franchise is right there.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/30/2026, 9:59 PM
@GComix85 - These are movies for kids.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/30/2026, 10:08 PM
Just saw Toy Story 5....it was surprisingly boring.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 10:13 PM
I haven’t seen all of the Despicable Me and Minions films but the latter personally do make me laugh as slapstick as they might be…

This film has seemed fun imo , especially given the various homages to classic Hollywood we seem to be getting in it so
I’ll give it a watch eventually.

User Comment Image

It’s gonna do well over this Fourth of July weekend!!.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/30/2026, 10:16 PM
Absolute Cinema
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 10:41 PM
I watched motu, disclosure day (2x), toy story 5 and supergirl (2x) week after week after week.

I was not planning to watch this and rest for the weekend but these reviews are making me think otherwise.

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