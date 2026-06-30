Minions And Monsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Despicable Me Spin-Off Looks Set For $80M US Debut

Illumination's Minions and Monsters arrives in US theaters this weekend, and the family-friendly animated adventure has generated a very impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

The embargo actually lifted over the weekend, but only a handful of reviews had been posted to the aggregator up until this evening. Now, with 52 verdicts counted, the Despicabe Me spin-off is sitting at 92% on RT.

This makes Minions and Monsters the most positively reviewed Illumination title yet.

The movie opened last weekend at the international box office with $10 million from 10 markets, and will expand to another 59 territories over the weekend. According to the latest estimates, M&M looks set to take in $80 million from 4,000 North American theaters during the five-day holiday frame.

Have a look at some of the reviews and reactions below.

‘MINIONS & MONSTERS’ is certainly the best film in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise ever.



Find out why in our review… https://t.co/AjWfwOfllJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 29, 2026

#MinionsAndMonsters is a frantic, frenzied slapstick comedic love letter to the magic of filmmaking. There will be kaijus, Buster Keaton references, George Lucas nods, and enough chaotic Minion mayhem to turn Hollywood history into one big, ridiculous playground. — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) June 30, 2026

The seventh movie in the Despicable Me franchise suddenly swerving into an ode to the joy of filmmaking and filmgoing wasn't something one would predict, and yet it's pretty great! My review of #MinionsandMonsters for @IGN: https://t.co/R0qYJwuf3E — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 30, 2026

'Minions & Monsters' review: Ode to Old Hollywood is the franchise's best movie https://t.co/1Yi781iQcz pic.twitter.com/iryEUVo5qH — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2026

'Minions & Monsters' Review: Antic Blend of Silliness and Cinephilia Delights, Until It Doesn't https://t.co/4gXrncPZkK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 30, 2026

When #MinionsAndMonsters focuses on being a love letter to cinema, it’s a charming time. Wittier than its predecessors with its references and much more heartfelt. The second half devolves into the same old, same old, but overall it manages to be delirious fun. It shouldn’t work… pic.twitter.com/HpiAnDssCR — adam patla (@apat10) June 30, 2026

I absolutely LOVED the hell out of “MINIONS & MONSTERS” — the best “MINIONS” movie yet, because it appeals to kids without pandering to them while engaging grown-ups as an Easter Egg-filled love letter to classic Hollywood and retro Sci-Fi movies! It’s batshit-crazy super-fun! pic.twitter.com/7O11kvKc0w — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) June 30, 2026

The first reviews are in for #MinionsAndMonsters - currently it's Fresh at 93% on the Tomatometer, with 40 reviews. https://t.co/4pt4iI1J7P pic.twitter.com/5IXTCVmzx6 — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) June 30, 2026

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024’s funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park.

The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination’s Academy Award nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.