Shrek 5 Trailer Finally Reunites Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, And Cameron Diaz For Long-Awaited Sequel

Shrek 5 Trailer Finally Reunites Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, And Cameron Diaz For Long-Awaited Sequel

The first trailer for Shrek 5 has emerged from the swamp, and it takes the franchise's beloved heroes Further, Further Away from home than ever before in one of the most highly anticipated sequels ever.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

Next summer, DreamWorks Animation invites audiences on "a thrilling, magical new comedy adventure" from one of the most beloved global animated franchises of all time in Shrek 5, a sequel 17 years in the making (Shrek Forever After was released way back in 2010). 

Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Emmy-winning superstar Zendaya (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez (Happy Gilmore 2) and Skyler Gisondo (Superman) as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Taking us on a trip to the Further, Further Away, we get to see a mix of new and returning faces, and plenty of the long-running franchise's signature humour. Shrek, however, appears to have slimmed down a little since we last saw him. Fatherhood is hard work, to be fair.

"I've always said I would do Shrek forever," Murphy said of his return to the franchise last year. "Donkey is a great character to play. I love the whole cast. So I was excited when it was like, 'Hey, they’re doing another one,' and they want to do a Donkey one, too. I’m totally into it. I come in too hot, every vocal session."

The actor, who is also slated to headline a Donkey spin-off movie, continued, "You have a headache after a Shrek session. The donkey has a lot of singing. You’re on 10, and you’re doing it over and over again. The great thing, though, is it’s appreciated. Everybody loves the movie."

"Nothing’s worse than working really hard on something, and doing makeup and sweat and all this shit, and then you put it out, and they’d be like, 'Two thumbs down.' You go, 'I was in the makeup chair for 50 hours!' [Laughs]"

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award-nominated Shrek 2 as well as on DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens. Vernon has also provided the voice of Shrek fan-favourite Gingerbread Man, aka "Gingy," across all titles in the Shrek Universe.

Dohrn worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and artist and as Head of Story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. Dohrn served as co-director on the first Trolls film and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

The movie is produced by returning producer Gina Shay (Trolls franchise), who produced Shrek Forever After and by Illumination CEO and Academy Award nominee Chris Meledandri (the Super Mario, Despicable Me and Minions franchises). The film is co-directed by Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Simpsons).

Shrek 5 arrives in theaters next summer. Check out the trailer for the movie below (via Toonado.com).

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/16/2026, 2:44 PM
The trailer made me laugh, so I’m hoping this will be as good as the first one.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/16/2026, 2:45 PM
Unfunny trailer, but it's Shrek so I'm seeing it regardless.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/16/2026, 2:48 PM
Ehhh no, they should've left these movies alone.

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/16/2026, 2:57 PM
This looks like absolute donkeyshit

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/16/2026, 3:00 PM
@FireGunn - it’s for six year olds, you ridiculous dipshit.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/16/2026, 3:04 PM
@Rpendo - So is the Incredibles, Iron Giant, Lion King, and Shrek 1. All good to great movies. [frick] off with this shill talking point
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 6/16/2026, 3:13 PM
@FireGunn - literally just named a bunch of movies that you probably watched when you were 6 years old that people complained about because they weren't as good as x, y, and z.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2026, 3:01 PM

The 3 stars: We have so much more Shrek to give.

Translation: We haven't had a decent job in almost 2 decades.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/16/2026, 3:04 PM
Crackhead Donkey and Ozempic Shrek. Doesn't look anything like them.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/16/2026, 3:07 PM
They changed nothing since the last teaser, what gives!?
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/16/2026, 3:08 PM
So this looks… horrible
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/16/2026, 3:11 PM
Wasn't really hoping for a 5th Shrek, but after the excellent 2nd Puss In Boots I'm certainly willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Not really expecting them to reach Shrek 2 heights, but won't be hard to top 3 or even 4.
YouIknowiamsexy
YouIknowiamsexy - 6/16/2026, 3:11 PM
Wait, Zendaya is in this?!

https://ift.tt/2Nx0JZL
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2026, 3:13 PM
Didn't know there was a "4".

For both Shrek and Toy Story, btw.

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