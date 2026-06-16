Shrek 5 Trailer Finally Reunites Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, And Cameron Diaz For Long-Awaited Sequel

Next summer, DreamWorks Animation invites audiences on "a thrilling, magical new comedy adventure" from one of the most beloved global animated franchises of all time in Shrek 5, a sequel 17 years in the making (Shrek Forever After was released way back in 2010).

Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Emmy-winning superstar Zendaya (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez (Happy Gilmore 2) and Skyler Gisondo (Superman) as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Taking us on a trip to the Further, Further Away, we get to see a mix of new and returning faces, and plenty of the long-running franchise's signature humour. Shrek, however, appears to have slimmed down a little since we last saw him. Fatherhood is hard work, to be fair.

"I've always said I would do Shrek forever," Murphy said of his return to the franchise last year. "Donkey is a great character to play. I love the whole cast. So I was excited when it was like, 'Hey, they’re doing another one,' and they want to do a Donkey one, too. I’m totally into it. I come in too hot, every vocal session."

The actor, who is also slated to headline a Donkey spin-off movie, continued, "You have a headache after a Shrek session. The donkey has a lot of singing. You’re on 10, and you’re doing it over and over again. The great thing, though, is it’s appreciated. Everybody loves the movie."

"Nothing’s worse than working really hard on something, and doing makeup and sweat and all this shit, and then you put it out, and they’d be like, 'Two thumbs down.' You go, 'I was in the makeup chair for 50 hours!' [Laughs]"

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award-nominated Shrek 2 as well as on DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens. Vernon has also provided the voice of Shrek fan-favourite Gingerbread Man, aka "Gingy," across all titles in the Shrek Universe.

Dohrn worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and artist and as Head of Story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. Dohrn served as co-director on the first Trolls film and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

The movie is produced by returning producer Gina Shay (Trolls franchise), who produced Shrek Forever After and by Illumination CEO and Academy Award nominee Chris Meledandri (the Super Mario, Despicable Me and Minions franchises). The film is co-directed by Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Simpsons).

Shrek 5 arrives in theaters next summer. Check out the trailer for the movie below (via Toonado.com).