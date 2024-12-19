AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Ana De Armas Rumored For Mysterious Role In Next MCU Event Movie

Though we probably won't see the full roster of characters from all corners of the Multiverse assemble until Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping-up to be a fairly jam-packed event in its own right, and it sounds like Marvel Studios might be planning to add yet another character to the mix.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Ana de Armas is in talks for an undisclosed role in the movie.

Her brief appearance in No Time To Die aside, De Armas has largely side-stepped major studio franchise parts, but she has been fan-cast as a number of Marvel and DC characters over the years.

Is there a chance she's in line to play the "well known Marvel character" who will go on to have a larger role in Secret Wars we've been hearing about?

Based on what we know from the comic books, fans had assumed that this would either be The Beyonder or Molecule Man (though it's debatable whether either of those guys could be described as "well known" outside of comic book circles), but it could just as easily be a female hero or villain.

If De Armas is up for this secret role, there's a chance we won't know for certain until we're sitting down to watch the movie - depending on whether Marvel manages to keep it under wraps, of course.

What do you think? Would you like to see Ana de Armas in the MCU? Be sure to share your theories on who she could play in the comments section down below.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Tony Stark/Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.