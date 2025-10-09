AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - One Spider-Man Actor Confims He WON'T Return... But [SPOILER] Just Might

Earlier today, The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield said fans would just have to wait and "find out" if he will return for Avengers: Secret Wars, but the actor was a lot more to the point when asked about Avengers: Doomsday.

Garfield was answering fan questions during a new video interview with GQ, and was asked if he will appear in next year's MCU event film.

“No, unequivocally, f*cking no!"

Denials don't get much more definitive than that, although we're sure some still won't believe him (we haven't forgotten those No Way Home denials, Andrew).

The actor was also asked who would win in a fight between his Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire’s and Tom Holland’s, but he declined to have any fun with his response: “We wouldn’t fight. We’re friends.”

The Amazing Spider-Man may not swing by for Doomsday, but what about the original big-screen take on the iconic Marvel Comics hero? Scooper MTTSH has hinted that we may see Tobey Maguire in the movie.

Him, no, Tobey on the other hand 👀 https://t.co/OgUaeXjMjv — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 9, 2025

There's been some chatter about Sam Raimi potentially returning to direct his Spider-Man 4 with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, so this wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility (we have also heard that Doomsday will feature a number of surprise cameos).

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America