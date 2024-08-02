AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Rumored Details On Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom And His Plans Revealed; Possible SPOILERS

We're still not sure if Robert Downey Jr. is playing a Tony Stark variant or the Doctor Doom, but a new rumor claims to reveal the character's plan in Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 02, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

In one of the most surprising - not to mention divisive - Comic-Con announcements yet, we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation this past Saturday.

Recent rumors had claimed that RDJ would be playing an evil Variant of Tony Stark, but the actor was introduced as "Victor Von Doom," which obviously suggests that he's been cast as an entirely new character.

We're still no closer to finding out for sure, but scooper MTTSH believes she's uncovered some details relating to Doom's plans for the Multiverse.

Possible spoilers ahead.

"Doom isn’t truly evil; he believes he’s saving the Multiverse from incursions. According to his twisted logic, the only way for the Multiverse to survive is to unify all universes in one place (Battleworld) under his rule. He sees this as the sole path to ensuring survival for everyone."

If accurate, it sounds like Downey will be playing Doom as a sympathetic villain (which he has been depicted as in the comics), and his arc will be at least partially influenced by the 2015 Secret Wars miniseries.

MTTSH has also shared a list of characters she expects to feature in Avengers: Doomsday (it's basically every active MCU hero aside from the Eternals, so... not exactly an Earth-shattering scoop).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom: Marvel's Biggest Misstep Or The Multiverse Saga's Saving Grace?
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Jeremy Renner Responds To Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return: The SOB Didn't Say Anything
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Jeremy Renner Responds To Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return: "The SOB Didn't Say Anything"
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/2/2024, 12:32 PM
I get it. Same reasoning as AoU and never realized when Thanos came
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/2/2024, 12:35 PM
Josh told me one to my ear after a few bottles this marvel biggest mistep ever .even more than Quantunmania then he lean over the bar and
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/2/2024, 1:13 PM
@Malatrova15 - ...and?

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/2/2024, 1:14 PM
@Malatrova15 -
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 8/2/2024, 12:37 PM
Avoid incursion by basically creating an incursion. Ok.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/2/2024, 1:21 PM
@Fogs - a new universe.

Like He Who Remains creating the Sacred Timeline to save reality.
In the comics, Doom creates Battleworld out of the remnants of the multiverse just before the complete end of all existence. He knew that there was no saving the multiverse, which was at that time down to it's last two universes (Earth 616 and 1610). He knew that neither universe would survive, so instead of working on saving one of them he worked on saving everything with the ultimate contingency of creating a new world using the power of the Beyonders out of the energies that remained, while he still could.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/2/2024, 12:38 PM
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/2/2024, 1:14 PM
@Lisa89 -
User Comment Image
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 8/2/2024, 12:40 PM
I don’t see Chris Evans on that list so nope not buying it.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/2/2024, 12:42 PM
'CAPRAIN Marvel' eh?

I knew they'd throw-in a curve ball.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/2/2024, 12:43 PM
That cast list only would cost Disney 100+ million or even more. That ain't happening.
gaybatman
gaybatman - 8/2/2024, 12:43 PM
Does an Ironman variant inevitably sacrifice himself to save the day and defeat an anti-stark Doom?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 12:47 PM
Honestly , I think it’s too early for plans to to be set for their take on Doom but if so then this seems likely imo which hence makes it seem like an educated guess…

It feels very befitting for the character that he believes he’s a savior and the only right one to rule imo (and plus casting RDJ as an AU Doom creates some nice symmetry of his Tony saving the universe while Doom tries to destroy the multiverse to remake it in his own image as one).

Also regardless if one feels about the casting , the pop RDJ got was insane and the reveal at SDCC was well done!!.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/2/2024, 12:53 PM
You ask me, people on both sides of the conversation are completely valid in their opinion. Is it creatively bankrupt or desperate? Maybe, but bringing back RDJ as a villain was the only satisfying way to get out of the Kang sized hole. You can't just bring in someone new at the last minute like the Beyonder or Maker.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 12:54 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yeah , I can see both sides of it to an extent

I’m just waiting and seeing for now
ANewPope
ANewPope - 8/2/2024, 12:55 PM
Why do you guys keep covering MTTSH if you know she's not reliable?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/2/2024, 12:58 PM
@ANewPope - Because she has broken some major news in the past... though I admit, she's been wrong more than she's been right recently.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/2/2024, 1:02 PM
I feel like that cast list is an educated wish
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 8/2/2024, 1:04 PM
If there isn't some crazy clever twist which ends with the movie revealing the real Dr Doom (Cillian Murphy or someone else that fits the bill) I'll be very disappointed !
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/2/2024, 1:13 PM
Y’all stay reporting frauds 😂😂😂
6of13
6of13 - 8/2/2024, 1:17 PM
I am tired of the sympathetic villains. I want to see a villain who is someone truly hateable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 1:23 PM
@6of13 - have you seen Deadpool & Wolverine?

You might be happy with Cassandra Nova then
Matador
Matador - 8/2/2024, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image

